Handicraft project frame models: Milling and lasering plug-in animals

Interlocking objects in frame construction are quickly built. With a free program, you can even implement your own designs or 3D objects.
Table of Contents
Frame models are ideal for first steps on your own laser cutter or the new CNC milling machine, because the consumables (in the simplest case corrugated cardboard leftovers) are available free of charge – the walk to the nearest waste paper container is enough.
Before there were powerful and easy-to-use slicer programs for the still relatively new 3D printing technology, the creation of the templates was quite an artistically demanding project – to know how a tiger or, in our example, a cat looked like when sliced, you used to have to visit an exhibition by Gunther von Hagens. Today you can find countless frame models on platforms like Thingiverse – from dachshunds to dinosaurs, everything is there. As a rule, the authors provide ready-to-use DXF drawings of the individual frames, with which you only have to feed the laser cutter or the CNC milling machine. More complicated models like the tiger pictured below usually come with instructions on how to put the individual parts together.
Far more interesting and personal than the blunt “tinkering by numbers” is, however, to break down scanned or designed objects into frames. You have to do that if you want to use a different material thickness than in the prefabricated model: the plug-in grooves in frame models have to correspond as exactly as possible to the thickness of the cardboard or board.