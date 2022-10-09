Handheld game console vs mobile gamer, which is the best option? Advantages and disadvantages

Today is when there are more options in terms of video games on the market, as well as consoles and devices to play. In fact, it could be said that more than consoles, gaming mobiles are the ones that have been growing the most in recent times.

In the same way, portable consoles have also managed to lift a lot, to a large extent to streaming video game services that we can find in abundance. Now, what is the best option?

Of course, the answer to this question depends on the tastes of each person, but if at the moment you find yourself thinking between acquiring one device or the other, let us show you in this article some reasons why you could opt for a gaming mobile or a portable game consoleso let’s go for it.

Reasons to buy a mobile gamer

– Take advantage of all the available accessories: Without a doubt, one of the positive points that gaming mobiles have is the possibility of attaching an immense number of accessories to them. Being able to choose the controls, headphones or speakers that you like the mostit is certainly something that will help improve the gaming experience, in a much more personalized way.

– It is much easier to transport: The transport factor is also quite important, and here it is clear that mobile gaming wins the game. Just like you usually do with your phone, a gaming mobile it can go perfectly in your pockets and you can choose to store the controls in your backpackbut the case of the console already turns out to be different, because you will have to move with its respective case or cover that protects it.

– More versatile than consoles: Yes, consoles are devices created specifically to play, but at a certain point this also happens with mobiles and the great thing about having a gaming mobile is that they have the same tools that we find in any other telephone. Using social networks, taking photos and videos, calling and sending messages, absolutely everything is there and they are things that you could hardly find on a portable console.

Reasons to buy a portable console

– They are cheaper: Of course, the economic section must be taken into account, and if we put the Nintendo Switch, for example, it turns out to be much cheaper than a high-quality gaming mobile. Of course, it is also true that on the subject of games, you will most likely spend more money on console titles considering for mobile there is an impressive catalog of free games.

– Better finishes and attention from the manufacturer: In general, video game console manufacturers usually have a outstanding care with the design of the machines, plus they are constantly receiving updates and maintenance by manufacturers.

– They have better quality games: In the case of devices that have been designed to play, of course we can find titles that are more optimized, polished and cared for compared to many of those found for mobile. In addition to this, there is also the factor of extensive advertising that we usually find in mobile games, which does not happen in consoles.

In short, it is clear that either of the two options would be a great acquisition for you, so you just have to take into account which of these factors just mentioned would benefit you and which not so much. In our opinion, we think that it is better to acquire a gaming mobile, since these have a much broader catalog of quality games (most of them free).