Hamm’s offer for Continental marks the last hurrah for oil

The last hurrah for oil wouldn’t be complete without Harold Hamm planting his flag. The pioneer of shale he wants to buy the remaining 17% of Continental Resources that his family does not already own, valuing the company at about $25 billion. The small premium – and crude’s medium-term outlook – means it may be a big beneficiary of pumping wells of cash as the fossil fuel future fades.

Describing his offer in a letter to employees, Hamm said private markets are a better place for firms like Continental, and there is a point. With Biden and others berating industry executives, it’s going to be hard for a listed company to make money and stay out of the spotlight at the same time.

It helps that the mathematics of the operation strongly favor Hamm. According to Refinitiv, Continental is expected to generate $5 billion in net operating profit in 2023. That means the minority shareholders, with their 17%, are entitled to about $670 million in after-tax profit, conservatively assuming they pay a tax of 21 %. That gives a 15% return, depending on the price Hamm pays.

You may have to raise your bid. Continental was trading at $74 on Tuesday, above its proposed $70. Also, the premium is a measly 9% from Friday’s close. While there’s no guarantee oil will remain high, returns are almost double Continental’s cost of capital, according to Morningstar, leaving plenty of room for maneuver. In addition, investors in big oil companies like Chevron and Exxon are encouraging them to return cash, rather than invest it. This favors the rise in crude oil prices and benefits firms such as Continental.

Explorers and producers should mint more than $830 billion in free cash flow this year, up 70% from 2021, according to Rystad Energy, even assuming crude declines. Hamm and his peers are not going to want investors or authorities dictating what to do with that money. The best way to have freedom is outside the Stock Exchange.