Halo: Paramount Plus confirms plans beyond the show’s second season

Update (26/08/2022) – GS

Although the first season of the series that adapts the Halo games received an average reception from critics and viewers, the production ended up being a success for Plus, which made the service quickly announce a renewal for the second season, but it seems that the studio has even bigger for the saga, which go far the second season of the series. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, David NevinsHead of Original Content at Paramount Plus, talked a bit about how Halo has “highly franchisable” potential given the amount of games released on Xbox. There are many paths we can follow. Halo is also hugely franchisable. There are so many different games. It has so many different directions. Yeah, we’re starting to think of it as a franchise, absolutely.

It's undeniable that Halo has great potential for a live-action franchise, whether on TV or in film, but we'll have to wait to find out what Paramount's real plans are and if it plans to expand the adaptations to the big screen as well, or if it will keep going. only the main series and derivatives.

Original text – 03/28/2022

Success! Halo TV Series Sets Premiere Record for Paramount Plus

Like Sony, Microsoft also began to explore its franchises in other media besides video games and last week, we had the premiere of the first season of Halo, a series based on the iconic Xbox games. As expected, the franchise’s popularity in video games was reflected in the series, causing the series to break an audience record on Paramount Plus, a platform that exclusively broadcasts the production.

According to Deadline, the Halo series was the most viewed premiere worldwide during the 24 hours of its release day, setting a new record for Paramount Plus. - Advertisement - Tanya Giles, Head of the Platform’s Programming Department, commented on the case: Bringing Halo to life as a streaming series has been one of Paramount Plus’ most rewarding efforts to date and we couldn’t be more excited by the massive fan response to the series’ premiere. Along with our phenomenal partners at Showtime, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, we can’t wait for fans to of this incredible universe.

Previously, the record for the series with the most watched premiere on the platform belonged to 1883, prequel to the Yellowstone series, with 4.9 million viewers. It's fair to imagine that Halo's premiere topped 5 million viewers. The adaptation, which already had a second season confirmed even before the premiere of the first, was in development for a long time. Steven Spielberg himself was pegged to the project early on, before he dropped out of production a few years ago, though executive producer Darryl Clark recently said that the final version of the series still draws on influences from Spielberg's casting, production, and script choices. Showtime took over the Halo series in 2018, before handing it over to streaming service Paramount Plus, which is part of the same family of companies.

