343 Industries, developer of fHalo rank, would be ready to change the Slipspace graphics engine, used in Halo Infinite, and start working on the next games in the series with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5.

The information comes from journalist Jeremy Penter, who claims to have heard from several sources inside the studio. Howeverit’s unclear how this will impact Halo Infinite, given that 343 Industries has promised at least 10 years of support.