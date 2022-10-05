Halo franchise should migrate its development to Unreal Engine 5, says rumor

343 Industries, developer of fHalo rank, would be ready to change the Slipspace graphics engine, used in Halo Infinite, and start working on the next games in the series with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5.
The information comes from journalist Jeremy Penter, who claims to have heard from several sources inside the studio. Howeverit’s unclear how this will impact Halo Infinite, given that 343 Industries has promised at least 10 years of support.
I can only confirm that many sources are saying this and very clear that it’s already been decided and Halo is for sure switching to Unreal.
I feel like it’s time for other switches behind the scenes including people leaving and their past problems.
Unreal is a great choice. https://t.co/8KxMqREWIk
— ACG (@JeremyPenter) October 2, 2022
“I can only confirm that many sources are saying this and that it is quite clear that it has already been decided that Halo will definitely switch to Unreal,” said the journalist.
The decision to abandon the Slipstream Engine was reportedly made after the engine had limitations. for the development of the latest game in the franchise. It is worth remembering that the producer had to postpone the game several times after problems were found.
Microsoft has not made any official statement on the situation so far, but it is public knowledge that it is making major changes to 343 Industries after the Halo Infinite didn’t live up to the company’s expectations.
And you, would you like to see this change? Tell us in the comments below!