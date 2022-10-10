Halo Car will implement the teleoperated car sharing service without humans at the wheel

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Halo Car is a startup dedicated to providing shared transportation serviceswhich since its launch has been a complete success.

However, it seems that the company is about to make a big leap in its operations by dispensing with the human security operator on board, a measure that will take effect later this year as part of its commercial launch.

Once this change is implemented, Halo Car will keep human intervention reserved for carry out remote control of the vehicle on public roads to direct it to the point where the customer is as part of the car sharing service.

These remote deliveries will kick off commercial operations for Halo Car, which will launch a campaign to increase production of new vehicles electrical and expand their domains beyond Las Vegas.

It is worth mentioning that this business dynamic adopted by Halo Car should not be confused with that of companies that offer transportation services with autonomous vehicles, such as Argo AI, Cruise, Waymo, Aurora and Zoox, whose vehicles have self-driving systems that make their circulation on public streets without requiring any human intervention on the steering wheel, or to exercise remote control.

In the case of Halo Car, the company will continue to maintain the human as part of the service for control the vehicle from a distance at all times.

In that sense, the Halo Car service is a zipcar combination (the client picks up the car at the point where the previous user has parked it) with traditional car rental companies such as Enterprise and Rent-A-Car.

Even so, Halo Car makes sure to deliver the car directly to the person requesting its service. Thus, Halo Car’s remote operators manage the vehicle from the company’s headquarters in Las Vegas, which is possible thanks to the use of T-Mobile ultra-capacity mid-band 5G network.

Likewise, when it is required to transmit video and data from the car to a driving simulator, Halo Car makes use of Extended range low band 5G networks and LTE.

There a human operator sits in the simulator, which is equipped with a television monitor, a steering wheel, pedals and a gear lever to carry out supervision of cars, cyclists, pedestrians, garbage cans and any other element that could represent an obstacle for the car when it is without a driver at the wheel.

Earlier this year Halo Car successfully completed beta testing in Las Vegas using two Kia Niro EVs fitted with six cameras, but without radar, lidar or ultrasound.