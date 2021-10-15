Apps

Tech News Halloween for Pokémon GO: Trick or Treat in October

Trick or treat! Good news for lovers of the iconic Pokémon saga, Niantic announced his event of Halloween for Pokemon go. Will start on October 15th and will run until 31 October. The event Pokémon GO Halloween Mischief will introduce new monsters, continue the story of “The season of mischief” and it will double the bonuses. Along with that, Pokemon go will bring a new special investigation story called “What’s under the mask? . With that, the Pokemon of type Ghost they will start to appear more often than usual. This story will focus on the Pokemon ghost Yamask. During the event Halloween, the coaches will receive the double the candy when they are transferred and hatched. During this special, Candy XL is guaranteed when walking with your Buddy Pokémon.

For those who missed the good old days of Pokémon Red and Blue, a remix of the iconic music of Lavender Town every night during the event, so there will also be room for nostalgia.

New features for the month of Halloween for Pokémon GO, lovers of the saga will be in for a treat

Halloween Mischief Pikachu, Piplup and Drifblim will start to appear for this event. Not only that, but new avatar items, stickers, and packs will also be available.

Of the fifteen to the 22 October, Galarian slowpoke may evolve to Galarian slowking. To evolve it, Galarian Slowpoke must be your companion and you will have to catch 30 psychic-type monsters. During the first week, Pikachu, Zubat, Drowzee, Gastly, Spinarak, Misdreavus, Shuppet, Piplup, Stunky, Woobat and Gothita they will start to appear more frequently. Regarding the second week, Phantump, Trevenant, Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist will debut in Pokemon go. Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist They will be available in four different sizes, as they are based on some always fun pumpkins of Halloween.