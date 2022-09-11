Halle Bailey in the first trailer for the live-action of “The Little Mermaid”

The little Mermaid (The Little Mermaid) is among the most anticipated productions of Disney Since the project was announced live in 2019. brings Ariel to life in the first live-action version in the film and surprises with an impressive voice in the first teaser trailer that was revealed during the D23 Expo 2022 which was inaugurated on September 9.

The clip shows the actress and singer fully dressed as the mermaid princess, daughter of the Triton. She dreams of getting out of the ocean to meet the world of human beings, but, due to her condition, she cannot do it. In the original 1989 film – based on the homonymous story by Hans Christian Andersen – the teenager makes brief trips to the surface to observe the outside in the company of her best friend, Flounder, and the king’s assistant, Sebastian.

During D23, the first glimpse of the actress dressed as the princess was revealed. (DisneyPlus)

One day, she sees a ship with a Danish crew in the distance and falls in love at first sight with Prince Eric. Later, a storm destroys the ship, but she saves Eric when he falls into the sea. To wake him up, Ariel sings a magical song, and before he opens his eyes, the mermaid disappears because it cannot be seen by humans. To make her dreams come true, the protagonist makes a deal with the evil Úrsula: she would give her her voice in exchange for having legs to go on an adventure by land.

In addition to Bailey as the protagonist of The little Mermaidthe cast is made up of Jonah Hauer King like Eric, Melissa McCarthy like Ursula, Javier Bardem like king Triton, Noma Dumezweni like queen Selina, Art Malik like the butler Grimsby, lorraine andrea like pearl and Kajsa Mohammar like karina. In the voice cast are Daveed Diggs like Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay like Flounder and awkwafina like Scuttle.

“The Little Mermaid” will be released in theaters on May 25, 2023. (Disney Plus)

The racist attacks against Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey is widely known in the music industry for forming a duo with her sister called Chloe x Halle. They released their debut album The Kids Are Alright in 2018 and were nominated for a Grammy Award for it. Both young women have had a close artistic link with the multi-award winning Beyoncebeing even described as the protégés of the African-American interpreter.

In 2019, Halle was announced as the star to play Ariel in The little Mermaid and, despite her musical experience and vocal talent, she was harshly criticized on social media. The comments were referred to the fact that the princess could not be played by a black actress, since the film was set in Denmark. He even received racist attacks from the most conservative sectors. Production went ahead and filming began last year.

When the live-action project was first announced, Bailey received racist attacks on social media. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The movie live action of Disney It will hit theaters on May 25, 2023.

