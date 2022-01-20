Half of medical devices connected to the network are vulnerable to hacking

The possibility of network interconnection not only reached smartphones and the appliances we use at home. There are many areas that have benefited from this possibility and one that is very common at the moment is the area of ​​health. However, a recent study by cybersecurity expert Cynerio reported that half of connected medical devices are vulnerable to hacking.

This is a problem with very important risks, so it is necessary to pay attention to cybersecurity in this field.

Medical devices connected to the network are vulnerable to hacking

The report mentions a list of 10 devices used in hospitals and health centers with very dangerous security breaches. However, the top 3 of those that could generate the most risks are infusion pumps, patient monitors and glucometers. The vulnerabilities present in these devices not only jeopardize the integrity of the data, but also that of the patients.

In that sense, although there are no case reports of the kind, experts have begun to think about probable cases. For example, infusion pumps are connected to patients’ prescriptions to prepare the doses of medication they will receive. By exploiting its vulnerabilities, a hacker could alter the doses and behavior of the device. Likewise, it could obtain access to the medical data that the device consults.

Patient monitors keep track of everything related to vital signs and other values ​​of the human body. This information could be hijacked, not to mention the possibility of taking control of the computer.

Despite all this, the firm Cynerio indicates that these security problems have a solution and that they do not represent greater complexity. However, many health centers lack the trained technology staff to handle these projects.