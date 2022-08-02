Half of German companies want to polish their corporate image with climate protection

93 percent of would like to reduce their ecological footprint. Many people think that the offers from IT refurbishers make sense, but hardly anyone uses them.

Three quarters of German companies see digitization as an opportunity for more sustainability in their operations. 52 percent of the companies already have a sustainability or protection strategy, and another 37 percent are planning to implement it. The Bitkom industry association found this out in a representative survey.

The companies set themselves relatively ambitious goals for achieving climate neutrality – at least in comparison to the nationwide deadline of 2045 set by the federal government: almost half of the companies (45 percent) want to achieve the goal as early as 2030, with a further 37 percent following by 2040. One percent already wants to be today.

93 percent of the companies with sustainability goals attribute at least great importance to digitization. When asked which measures would be used for more climate protection and sustainability, almost half replied that they were already largely doing without paper printouts, at least 47 percent wanted to buy more energy-efficient hardware, and another 39 percent wanted to mainly work from home. Many also see great climate protection potential in the key technologies of cloud computing (71 percent), IoT (52 percent) and big data and the automation of business processes (51 percent each).

Despite the great potential, refurbishing is only an option for a few

Hardware from the refurbisher, on the other hand, is rarely part of the sustainability strategy, although experts see it as a major lever for improving the carbon footprint. Most companies also agree, 68 percent of them see refurbished IT as an important contribution to saving resources, more than half (56 percent) believe that as many competitors as possible should consider using refurbished hardware. Hardly any company would like to use it itself: Only 4 percent of companies use hardware from Refurbishers, 53 percent even categorically reject this type of IT procurement despite all the advantages.

Most frequently, companies gave the desire to protect the climate as the reason for the increased environmental awareness (63 percent). Questions of reputation follow in second and third place: 60 percent want to “set a good example”, 52 percent want to improve the image with the measures.

The research department of the industry association, Bitkom Research, surveyed 506 companies with more than twenty employees for the representative data. Bitkom makes the full evaluation available for download on its website.



