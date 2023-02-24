Hackers exploit ChatGPT popularity to spread data-stealing malware

Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the high popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT to spread through a new phishing scam an executable file infected with malware capable of affecting both Android and Windows devices. This malicious software is able to steal sensitive device data, including payment information.

According to Cyble, several people are receiving a false message via email on behalf of the developer OpenAI with a file attached to the content. The text states that the user can enjoy the Pro version of the chatbot for free, but for that it is necessary to install the program on the computer or cell phone.

Nonetheless, ChatGPT is a service that operates exclusively online, so there is no official application released by the company for users to use artificial intelligence (AI). In addition to email messages, cybercriminals also use fake profiles on Facebook, Instagram and other social networks.