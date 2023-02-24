Hackers exploit ChatGPT popularity to spread data-stealing malware

Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the high popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT to spread through a new phishing scam an executable file infected with malware capable of affecting both Android and Windows devices. This malicious software is able to steal sensitive device data, including payment information.
According to Cyble, several people are receiving a false message via email on behalf of the developer OpenAI with a file attached to the content. The text states that the user can enjoy the Pro version of the chatbot for free, but for that it is necessary to install the program on the computer or cell phone.
Nonetheless, ChatGPT is a service that operates exclusively online, so there is no official application released by the company for users to use artificial intelligence (AI). In addition to email messages, cybercriminals also use fake profiles on Facebook, Instagram and other social networks.
Although the focus of the scam is on installing the malicious file, there is also a version in which the victim is redirected to a page where he must enter his credit card details for an alleged purchase of the Pro version of ChatGPT, a modality that grants early access. development features and better connection stability.
Evidently, the purchase page is fake and all credit card data will be sent to criminals who, with this information in hand, can cause enormous financial damage to the victim. Therefore, it is worth emphasizing that ChatGPT does not have any application for Android, iOS or Windows, and can be used exclusively through the official website (access).
If you clicked on a suspicious link, we recommend that you scan your device using an antivirus of your choice. It is also important to contact your bank if payment details were entered on a potentially insecure page.
Have you used ChatGPT or haven’t you tried this new feature yet? Tell us, comment!