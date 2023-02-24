5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftHackers exploit ChatGPT popularity to spread data-stealing malware

Hackers exploit ChatGPT popularity to spread data-stealing malware

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Hackers exploit ChatGPT popularity to spread data-stealing malware
1677196254 hackers exploit chatgpt popularity to spread data stealing malware.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the high popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT to spread through a new phishing scam an executable file infected with malware capable of affecting both Android and Windows devices. This malicious software is able to steal sensitive device data, including payment information.

According to Cyble, several people are receiving a false message via email on behalf of the developer OpenAI with a file attached to the content. The text states that the user can enjoy the Pro version of the chatbot for free, but for that it is necessary to install the program on the computer or cell phone.

Nonetheless, ChatGPT is a service that operates exclusively online, so there is no official application released by the company for users to use artificial intelligence (AI). In addition to email messages, cybercriminals also use fake profiles on Facebook, Instagram and other social networks.

- Advertisement -

Although the focus of the scam is on installing the malicious file, there is also a version in which the victim is redirected to a page where he must enter his credit card details for an alleged purchase of the Pro version of ChatGPT, a modality that grants early access. development features and better connection stability.

Evidently, the purchase page is fake and all credit card data will be sent to criminals who, with this information in hand, can cause enormous financial damage to the victim. Therefore, it is worth emphasizing that ChatGPT does not have any application for Android, iOS or Windows, and can be used exclusively through the official website (access).

Phishing scam using ChatGPT name. (Image: Playback).

If you clicked on a suspicious link, we recommend that you scan your device using an antivirus of your choice. It is also important to contact your bank if payment details were entered on a potentially insecure page.

Have you used ChatGPT or haven’t you tried this new feature yet? Tell us, comment!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.