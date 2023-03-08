Hacker invasion: Acer suffers data leak that exposes thousands of internal documents

Acer confirmed on Tuesday (08) that a security hole in one of its servers caused the theft of thousands of internal documents. The criminal behind the incident disclosed the data leak on the forum BreachForumsproviding a “taste” of the 2,869 files and 655 folders collected, which total about 160 GB. According to a spokesperson for the manufacturer, there is no indication that customer data was stored on the affected server, but an investigation is underway to analyze the dimensions of the leak. The hacker, who identifies himself as “Kernelware”, is selling the information for an unspecified sum.

The incident reportedly occurred in mid-February. According to the information found on the website HackReadthe list of documents includes: Confidential slideshows

Manuals for Repair Technicians

Backend infrastructure data

Confidential product documents

Replacement digital product keys

ISO files

SDI Files for Windows

ROM files

"Honestly, there is so much information that it will take me days to see the list of violated data", said the leaker who, although he does not publicly indicate a price for the rescue of the files, informs that he will only accept payments with Monero, a cryptocurrency focused on the privacy of transactions.

To prove the veracity of the material, Kernelware published a sample with information from Acer’s V206HQL monitor, including sensitive documents. Erich Kron, a cybersecurity expert, suggests that the leak is worrisome for the manufacturer. “In this case, Acer is facing the potential leak of some of its intellectual property and sensitive company documents,” Kron said.