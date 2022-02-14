Hack WhatsApp: the dangers of applications that promise to spy on conversations

Do not be sad, almost everyone has ever thought about spying on WhatsApp. Google searches about this practice continue to be the order of the day, despite being a completely illegal activity. However, there are not a few apps and services that promise to spy on WhatsApp conversations in a simple way. We already anticipate that none of them do what they promise.

We’ve thoroughly scoured the Google app store and some services outside of it to check what the apps that promise to spy on WhatsApp do. None of them is recommended and we invite you not to install them, although we have already done it for you so that you can check how it works.

They promise to spy, but do practically nothing

As soon as you search for ‘spy on WhatsApp’ in the Play Store, a large number of results appear. Many of them have the name “know who chats with” a certain person, and almost all have more than four starsmore than likely obtained through buying reviews.

The first thing to think about, before even installing an app of this type, is that the conversations are encrypted from end to end, which is why are inaccessible to third-party appsno matter how much they promise to spy on anyone.

Although they promise to spy, none of these apps can do it. WhatsApp conversations are well protected

Some of these apps directly do nothing. The app ‘How to see my partner’s conversations on WhatsApp’ leads us to a few articles of questionable quality on the net, with its corresponding announcement every time we read one. A good way to earn money by promising something that cannot be fulfilled.

None of these apps goes beyond showing when a contact has connected.

other apps they directly show us when a person connects and disconnects, a fairly insignificant piece of information that will fill our mobile with notifications, since any of your contacts can connect and disconnect hundreds of times a day. There are other apps that analyze what time your contacts have connected and, if there is a coincidence of time, it tries to precede if they have spoken.

This data can no longer be obtained since WhatsApp prohibits it, so they are useless applications. All these apps are only intended to earn money through advertising and they are not recommended at all.

If we leave the Play Store, we also find APK files that promise to spy on WhatsApp conversations. Its operation is the same but some of them can spy on our personal dataas they ask for access to SMS, photos, audio recordings and call history.

Play Protect itself blocks the installation of these apps, and portals like VirusTotal automatically detect them as Trojans. Most external APKs that promise to spy on WhatsApp are malware

The precautions to take to protect your WhatsApp

Although we have been able to verify that It is not so easy for someone to spy on your WhatsAppit never hurts to protect our mobile, both to protect WhatsApp and to defend ourselves from anyone who wants to have access to it.