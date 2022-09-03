GXFS Connect 2022: Gaia-X hands-on

The eco conference is about the state of affairs with Gaia-X and the Gaia-X Federation Services (GXFS).

The GXFS 2022 conference, organized by the Association of the Internet Industry eco, deals with the state of affairs with Gaia-X. The Gaia-X Federation Services (GXFS) for the controlled and secure exchange of data between companies as the basis for specific applications on the Gaia-X cloud are specifically covered.

In the Gaia-X project, funded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, a European multicloud is to be created as a counter-model to the mostly US and Chinese hyperscalers such as AWS, Azure, Google and Alibaba. Gaia-X is such an important building block for Europe’s digital sovereignty.

Explore potential

Since the Gaia-X Federation Services are nearing completion, GXFS Connect will be about the potential Gaia-X offers for European companies. The participants learn which user requirements exist and which use cases are being implemented, including in the areas of Industry 4.0, smart cities, mobility and health. Experiences from the Gaia-X funding projects are also discussed.

GXFS Connect 2022 will take place on September 7th and 8th as a hybrid conference in Berlin. The number of participants on site is limited, but you can access a live stream of the conference after free registration.

