HomeTech NewsGXFS Connect 2022: Gaia-X hands-on

GXFS Connect 2022: Gaia-X hands-on

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
gxfs connect 2022 gaia x hands on.jpg
gxfs connect 2022 gaia x hands on.jpg
- Advertisement -

The eco conference is about the state of affairs with Gaia-X and the Gaia-X Federation Services (GXFS).

 

The GXFS connect 2022 conference, organized by the Association of the Internet Industry eco, deals with the state of affairs with Gaia-X. The Gaia-X Federation Services (GXFS) for the controlled and secure exchange of data between companies as the basis for specific applications on the Gaia-X cloud are specifically covered.

- Advertisement -

 

In the Gaia-X project, funded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, a European multicloud is to be created as a counter-model to the mostly US and Chinese hyperscalers such as AWS, Azure, Google and Alibaba. Gaia-X is such an important building block for Europe’s digital sovereignty.

Apple TV app comes to PlayStation and Xbox

Explore potential

Since the Gaia-X Federation Services are nearing completion, GXFS Connect will be about the potential Gaia-X offers for European companies. The participants learn which user requirements exist and which use cases are being implemented, including in the areas of Industry 4.0, smart cities, mobility and health. Experiences from the Gaia-X funding projects are also discussed.

GXFS Connect 2022 will take place on September 7th and 8th as a hybrid conference in Berlin. The number of participants on site is limited, but you can access a live stream of the conference after free registration.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Samsung, smartphone with transparent display on the glass coming soon?

Samsung has filed a patent for one with the International Intellectual Property Office (WIPO)...
Apple

iPhone with satellite communication: SpaceX allegedly wanted to forestall Apple

The next iPhone is said to be able to communicate via satellite. That's what...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.