Gurman: MacBook Pro and Mac mini with M2 by the end of the year

Taking advantage of Apple’s accounting presentation, Mark , the famous Apple analyst, has exposed a new series of theories or rumors about what the future can expect in the short term. For the analyst, the figures have not been entirely good when it comes to the sale of Macs and that is because users are waiting for the M2 in the other models and it seems that there will not be much to wait. It is expected that Pro and Mac mini will have that chip by the end of the year.

The analyst rumors with a MacBook Pro and Mac mini with M2 and that Apple’s sales in the Mac sector will be relaunched

Mark Gurman has released a new edition of your blog in which he tells us the news related to Apple and makes his own predictions of what it will bring us in the future, both in the short and medium term and in the long term as well.

This time we are talking about the possibility of launching new models of MacBook pro and Mac mini with the new M2 chip. So far, the newest model to achieve this technology is the MacBook Air, which has been very well received. It is true that in the figures it is not to shoot rockets, but as Gurman says, it is precisely due to these new launches. Users are waiting for those new models with M2 to arrive. After all, if it’s not necessary, you can always wait for the latest model. Although sometimes it is better not to think about it but, based on Apple’s figures, it seems that users want the latest of the latest.

For this reason, the analyst thinks that new high-end Mac minis and MacBook Pros will hit the market by the end of the year. But is that also in 2023 we will see launches of a Mac Pro, iMac and 15-inch MacBook Air.

It is not surprising that users wait, if, as they say, we are already at the end of the year and if you hurry me up and what you are looking for is an iMac, you can perfectly wait until 2023 that you will have the M2.

What is not clear to me is that 15-inch MacBook Air. We would be talking about a loss in essence of what the Air model is. But with Apple you never know and it is well known that Gurman has a very high hit rateso it must be taken into account.