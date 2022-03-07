Gurman: Mac mini and external monitor could be introduced on Tuesday

The date for the first Apple event of the year is really close, only 48 hours separate us from it. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shares insights from your Power On newsletter. Through this medium, he told some details of the iPhone SE 3 and the iPad Air. The Cupertino company could finally be ready to launch a new Mac mini, in addition to advancing with a new external monitor.

Last Friday we learned the exclusive news that Apple is working on a new Studio Display with 7k resolution. This product has been speculating for a few months now, since previously Apple had already been preparing an external monitor with the A13 Bionic inside.

Gurman indicates that the external monitor has completed its development.

Now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman thinks the company may be giving its users a sneak peek at another product that could be coming soon. The arrival of a next-generation external display in which Apple “finished work months ago” It would be relevant talking about how close “Peek Performance” is. The journalist writes:

I also wouldn’t rule out Apple teasing its next-generation external display. Meg have said that Apple actually finished working on it a few months ago, and that the device was supposed to launch shortly after last year’s MacBook Pro. Apple’s latest internal monitor arrived in 2019 alongside Intel’s Mac Pro. A monitor would also explain the spelling of “peek.”

Gurman should not be considered as absolute truth either, since he does not say that it is the same product, although we could really be interested in knowing if the company advances your first external monitor following the launch of the Pro Display XDR in 2019.

Furthermore, the Bloomberg journalist believes that Apple will launch a Mac mini M2 or M1 Pro this Tuesday. Gurman has said that this product is “ready to go”. This makes us speculate too much, especially with the event so close.

A developer source tells me that Apple has been testing multiple Macs in recent weeks with a new chip that includes an eight-core CPU (four efficient and four high-performance) and 10 GPU cores. Those are exactly the specifications of the M2 chip that I detailed last year. Apple has also been testing this new chip on machines running macOS 12.3 (which should be released in the next week or two and run on new Macs) and a future macOS 12.4, as well as macOS 13, due around June at Mac OS X. WWDC 2022.

Expected dates?

Once again, Mark Gurman points out that Apple is preparing the next batch of Macs for the next few months, most likely May or June. So if Apple doesn’t reveal its new iMac Pro or Mac Pro model now, it could be because it’s waiting a few more months.