Guilty! Apple to pay $50 million for defective butterfly keyboard on MacBooks

After almost a year after having entered into an agreement with the North American justice, the final decision has been taken: Apple will have to pay U$$ 50 million in compensation to consumers who complained about the malfunction of keyboards with butterfly keys of their MacBooks.

After definitively rejecting the challenges to the filed class action claims, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila of San Jose, California, United States, ruled that Apple should pay damages. According to Davila, the agreement is “fair, adequate and reasonable”.