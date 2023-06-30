Guigo TV announces date to be discontinued and replaced by Zapping Brasil

- Advertisement -

After being bought by the Chilean Zapping in October 2022, Guigo TV already has a date to have its operations discontinued in Europe. The end of activities will take place this Saturday, July 1st. The Guigo TV website confirmed its closure, with the migration of its customers to Zapping Brasil. There is a banner on the official website that communicates the change and suggests filling out a form to be one of the first to subscribe to the platform.

History of Guigo TV

Guigo TV is a streaming TV service founded by Renato Svirsky, which was launched in Europe in 2019. It had the proposal to sell segmented packages of channels – such as sports, movies, ethnics and soap operas –, to lower the cost to the customer. Throughout its history, the company stood out for some accomplishments in the market. Among them, the integration with the now defunct EI Plus, the intention to buy transmission of games of the Europeian National Team in the Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the exhibition of the Paulistão 2022 final in ultra-fast streaming without delay. In October 2022, Guigo TV was bought by the Chilean Zapping, which wanted to start its operations in the country. Since then, the Europeian has remained without any novelty in its lineup, in addition to having stopped sales of new packages in recent months.

What is Zapping?

Zapping is a Chilean operator created by businessman Gustavo Morandé, who will continue as CEO in the new company. It emerged more than five years ago as a startup with the aim of revolutionizing the pay-TV market in Chile. Now, the arrival in Europe will allow it to expand its operations to more territories. So far, the plans and their respective prices in the country have not been detailed by the operator. However, the company has been testing the service for customers of some partner broadband providers, such as Vero Internet, Allrede, MS Fibra and Barinet. The column Detetive TechSmart experienced the service firsthand last April and checked out some of its features. The platform stands out for its Turbo Mode, which reduces channel delay, and support for the HEVC codec, for high definition images with less data consumption.

Zapping Brasil can be accessed through the official website or in applications for platforms such as Android, iOS, Tizen, Roku, Android TV and Apple TV. So, what are your expectations for the arrival of Zapping in the streaming TV market in Europe? Will you miss Guigo TV after its discontinuity? Join us!

