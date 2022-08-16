Guide to managing medicines and vitamins with iOS 16

in iOS 16. (photo: BR Atsit)

Manzana ad iOS 16 It’s been almost a month and a half now, and while the new lock screen has grabbed much of the headlines, other new features will prove more useful to users in the long run.

Specifically, this article refers to changes in the health appwhich now incorporates a new function of Medicationwhich will arrive in September along with the rest of iOS 16.

This function allows prepare and manage a medication list in a comfortable waycreate calendars and reminders, and keep track of the medications, or supplements a person takes.

Many people have to take some medicines daily, but the pace of life they lead means that sometimes they are completely forgotten. iOS 16 aims to change that by setting a specific reminder time. and advising the user to take the pills.

How to manage medicines in iOS 16

It is true that something similar could be configured in the Reminders application so that it alerts, but the advantage of Medication is that it will not only remember that the pills are taken, it will also record when it was done.

In this way, you have data that can be shared with personal doctors or even with family members through the functionality Share Health of iOS 16.

Medications in iOS 16. (Photo: iPhone/Jose Arana)

Another feature of Medication is that Different shapes and colors can be chosen for medicines that are entered into the application. This could help older users or their carers on which pill to take at the right time.

Finally, a valuable aspect of having all your medication data stored in one specific place is that it also possible interactions between drugs can be known.

They are divided into critical, serious and moderate, and can warn not only about drug interactions, but also when factors such as alcohol and tobacco pose a risk

Medications in iOS 16. (Photo: iPhone/Jose Arana)

Other iOS 16 news left by WWDC 2022

New lock screen on iphone, both aesthetically and functionally. Both the color and the font can be customized. There will be different styles so you can choose the one you like the most.

You can also put widgets inside lock screen, to have the most important information without having to unlock the device. You can even create different home screens to vary between them whenever you want.

(photo: Apple)

Also, there is a new notification management on the locked screen and a new API for developers, thought of live activities that can always be updated with the screen locked.

The focus mode extends to the locked screen, allowing you to further customize it. You’ll also be able to filter the content you see in apps, so you’ll be able to really focus on the task at hand.

There are also news in messages app, as it will allow users to edit the messages sent.

(photo: Apple)

Tap to pay comes to Apple Pay, allowing many businesses to use their iPhone as if it were a payment terminal with which to charge.

Along this same line, there is also Apple PayLater, that will allow users to be able to pay for any product within four months, at no additional cost. Everything will be managed in the Wallet app, where you can check the status of each payment.

There is also news in Apple Maps that will allow you to save predetermined routes, save transport cards in a wallet to calculate the price of a trip on public transport, as well as other features that will make Apple Maps “your favorite app to move and travel”.