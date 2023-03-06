Guide to advertise on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

Run a campaign advertising on Twitter It can be an interesting option to take your message to your target audience or to get more reach for your tweets, since the Twitter algorithm is constantly changing and content is not always displayed in chronological order.

Twitter ads are useful to publicize all kinds of products and services, there are many users who might be interested in your business.

However, since it is not as easy as advertising on Facebook or Instagram, many users are reluctant to launch a marketing campaign on Twitter. For this reason, here you will find a precise and complete guide so that you can learn how to create ads that last over time and that also reach your target audience on Twitter. This is what you should know:

Types of ads on Twitter

It is important that you know the types of ads well so that you choose one that fits your marketing strategy, so you will reach more people.

- Advertisement -

– Promoted Tweets: They are the paid tweets that other people who do not follow you see. These work just like any other Tweet, only they include the “Promoted” tag. Such an ad will appear in the potential customer’s feed, profile, and search results.

– Promoted accounts: This advertising option makes it possible for the promotion to be applied to the entire account of your business or brand. The promoted account will appear in the followers feed and the ad will appear in the suggestions of who to follow and includes the “Follow” button.

– Promoted trends: They are made up of a group of popular topics and hashtags that are exposed in real time. It makes it possible for users to interact with this type of trending topic as if it were viral information. The advantage that a promoted trend will show to your potential customers. If the consumer clicks on the ad, they will see the search results for the topic and the first tweet will be an advertisement for your product or service.

– Promoted Moments: is a list of stories that shows what is happening through a series of tweets that you can make as if it were a promoted trend. It is a format in which you will create ads with more than 280 characters.

Guide to advertise on Twitter

These are the steps you will have to follow if you want to carry out an advertising campaign on Twitter:

– Configure Twitter Ads: you have to open a profile in Twitter Ads to start an advertising campaign, if you don’t already have one active, just enter ads.twitter.com. Complete the information that is required and to continue click on “Let’s start”. When you’re done, you’ll have access to the Twitter Ads Manager and its tools. From there you will monitor your campaigns and analyze the results obtained to know the effectiveness of the ad.

– Select the objective of the propaganda: Define precisely what you want to achieve with your advertising campaign and that will allow you to access the most appropriate format for your interests.

– Plan ads and bid method: If this is your first marketing campaign, just creating an ad group will suffice. Then, as you go ahead and get the job done faster, it’s most profitable to segment your advertising by category for each type of audience. Here you could experiment with various methods, budgets, and content until you produce what the audience needs.

It is recommended that the group have a name and a start and end date. It is vital that you choose the amount you will pay for each interaction. You will be able to choose your funding source, set a budget and decide if you will start the campaign or wait a while before publishing it.

– Segment the audience: Selecting the public is essential for campaigns to generate a positive impact on those people who matter to you. The first step is demographic categorization, dividing consumers based on gender, age, location, language, and technology. It is best to be specific, you have to write down the name of the cities and even the zip code.

The “Targeting Features” will allow you to target advertising to specific consumers who feel interested in your message. You have to respond or offer solutions to their interests, for this you must know their tastes and behaviors. In the same menu you will find a summary with the estimated number of people the ad will reach, this will serve as a small guide.

If you want a less automatic process, you have the possibility to generate your own list of potential clients. You can also try to attract people who are similar to your fan base. When you are done with the segmentation, just click “Next”.

– Ad position: consists of the details of the ad group. It’s just a matter of choosing where you want paid advertising to be displayed. Once this process is completed, your campaign will be ready to be launched. Before publishing it, do a thorough review to avoid failures and check that everything is as you want.