Guide to advertise and include advertising on Pinterest

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Advertising on Pinterest is an effective strategy for brands and businesses that want to promote their products and services in a visual and creative way. Pinterest is a social platform that is based on discovery and inspiration through images and videos, which makes it an ideal environment for visual advertising.

Pins are images or videos that show up in the Pinterest feed and in user searches, and may contain links to websites.

Advertising on Pinterest is about creating and promoting visual ads in the form of contents called pins, consisting of images or videos that are displayed in the Pinterest feed and in searches carried out by users. These sponsored pins can contain links to websites, allowing companies to drive traffic to their product pages, online stores, or blogs.

Unlike other online advertising platforms, such as Google Ads or Facebook Ads, Pinterest focuses on inspiration and planning, which makes it especially attractive for brands related to fashion, home décor, beauty, travel and other similar niches.

- Advertisement -

Pinterest users use the platform to search for ideas, plan projects, and discover new trends, making ads a powerful tool for engaging an active and receptive audience.

Types of ads on Pinterest

Ads on Pinterest can have different formats:

-Standard pin: Same look as regular pins (recommended image size 1000×1500 pixels), a title with up to 100 characters and up to 500 characters of free text.

-Promoted app pin: It allows you to add a direct link to the download of an app without leaving the Pinterest platform.

- Advertisement -

-Promoted video in standard format: Video between 4 and 15 seconds long, along with title and description, preferably in square or vertical format (2:3 or 9:16 aspect ratio).

-Promoted video in panoramic format: The same characteristics as the previous one but, in addition to being square, it can have a panoramic format with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

– Promoted carousel: These are galleries of between two and five images (square or with a 2:3 aspect ratio).

- Advertisement -

How to advertise on Pinterest step by step

The steps to follow to share advertising on this social network are the following:

-Create a business account on Pinterest: Creating a business account provides access to additional features, such as access to statistics and the ability to create ads.

-Define the objectives of the campaign: Before creating the ads it is important to establish the objectives of the campaign: increase brand visibility, generate traffic to the website or drive sales of a specific product? Setting clear goals will help design effective ads.

-Install the Pinterest tag on the web page: To track conversions and the performance of your ads, it’s a good idea to install the Pinterest tag on your website. This tag allows you to track user actions after clicking your pins.

-Create attractive pins: The next step is to create visually appealing and relevant pins for your audience. Use high-quality images, use descriptive text, and add a clear call-to-action. The pins that work best on Pinterest are those that inspire, educate, or solve a problem.

-Configure the advertising campaign: Once you’ve created your pins, you can set up your ad campaign in Pinterest Ads Manager. Define your budget, choose your bid targets, select the location and target audience, and set the duration of the campaign.

-Segment the audience: Pinterest offers detailed targeting options to effectively reach your target audience. You can target by geographic location, interests, keywords, and demographic characteristics.

-Track and optimize: Once your campaign is up and running, it’s important to regularly track its performance and make adjustments as needed. Pinterest Ads Manager provides statistics on the performance of each ad.