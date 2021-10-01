Guardians of the Galaxy shows its best side in a new trailer, thanks to ray tracing and DLSS

There is no doubt that Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the most important upcoming releases from Eidos-Montreal, and it is also one of those games that will come to demonstrate, once again, the superiority of the PC over consoles “New generation”, in quotation marks because, as those of you who read us daily know, neither PS5 nor Xbox Series X have introduced anything really new, and they have amply demonstrated that their ability to work with ray tracing is inferior to what we could expect from an RTX 2060, a graphics card that, I remind you, hit the market in January 2019.

If someone thinks that I am exaggerating, I invite you to review this article where we saw that Devil May Cry 5 Definitive Edition used, in its version for new generation consoles, a very low quality ray tracing, or this other where we could confirm that Control works better on an RTX 2060 than on PS5, and that the implementation of ray tracing on that console is also far behind what we saw on PC.

Returning to Guardians of the Galaxy, yesterday we could enjoy a new trailer with different scenes of real game that also includes an interesting summary with the most important technical characteristics that will have the version for PC, and the truth is that they look very good. Surely you are looking forward to knowing them, so I am not entertaining you anymore, we are going to take a look at these technical keys:

Ray tracing: in Guardians of the Galaxy it will be applied to reflections, and will significantly improve the realism of these types of effects. We’ve already seen in other games, like Cyberpunk 2077 and Control, how spectacular ray-traced reflections can be. The RTX 20 and RTX 30 graphics cards accelerate this technology on their RT cores.

Diffuse lighting: that will add an important layer of realism by generating light effects that affect objects from multiple angles, achieving a more homogeneous, uniform, soft and appropriate lighting to the particularities of each scene.

HDR : also known as high dynamic range lighting, which will improve the realism and that unique contrast that we find in scenes where there are large variations in lighting (very dark and / or very bright sections) that can affect the degree of detail, or the color reproduction.

Second generation DLSS – is an intelligent image reconstruction and rescaling technology that combines multiple images, rendered at a lower than native resolution, to create a high-quality output image rescaled to the target resolution. It improves performance while maintaining, or even exceeding, the quality that we would obtain rendering those images natively.

8K resolution: that will allow us to enjoy a simply impressive level of sharpness, since we are talking about nothing more and nothing less than 33.17 million pixels on the screen, a figure that makes the 8.29 million pixels that move "look ridiculous" when activating the resolution in 4K.

Guardians of the Galaxy also comes to GeForce Now: You can play it on your smartphone

NVIDIA has also confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy will be one of the next games to come to GeForce Now, the well-known cloud gaming service of the green giant, and thanks to that we can play it optimally even if our equipment does not meet the minimum requirements.

Interesting, right? But that’s not all, too you can play it on your smartphone or tablet without any problem, thanks to the broad support of GeForce Now, and its game saving system in the cloud. Remember that GeForce Now has a free plan that allows you to enjoy game sessions of up to an hour, and that if you want to enjoy the titles with ray tracing and DLSS you can do it for only 9.99 euros per month.

Guardians of the Galaxy launch will take place on October 26th, and will come to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S-Series X, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC. The requirements have not transcended, but they should follow the line of any current intergenerational title, which means that starting with a quad-core and eight-thread processor, 8 GB of RAM and a GTX 970-GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 480-570 it should work fine in 1080p and high quality.