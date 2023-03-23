‘GTA Vice City 2’: fans recreate game in Unreal Engine 5 in current times and impressive result

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, originally released in 2022, is one of the most beloved by many fans of the Rockstar Games franchise. Unfortunately, the chances of a continuation of the story are nil, but admirers of the title created a very interesting concept. The YouTube channel TeaserPlay released yesterday, Tuesday (20), a conceptual video of a “GTA Vice City 2”. Production takes place in current times and was created in the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine, which provided graphics to fill the fans’ eyes.

As always happens with this artist’s conceptual videos, the GTA: Vice City has the technologies Nanite, Lumen and Ray Tracing. Check out the video below and take a trip back in time for yourself with the trailer’s flashbacks: