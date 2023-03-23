‘GTA Vice City 2’: fans recreate game in Unreal Engine 5 in current times and impressive result

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, originally released in 2022, is one of the most beloved by many fans of the Rockstar Games franchise. Unfortunately, the chances of a continuation of the story are nil, but admirers of the title created a very interesting concept.
The YouTube channel TeaserPlay released yesterday, Tuesday (20), a conceptual video of a “GTA Vice City 2”. Production takes place in current times and was created in the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine, which provided graphics to fill the fans’ eyes.
As always happens with this artist’s conceptual videos, the GTA: Vice City has the technologies Nanite, Lumen and Ray Tracing. Check out the video below and take a trip back in time for yourself with the trailer’s flashbacks:
GTA: Vice City received a remaster in 2021 as part of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Remastered Collection. In addition to the title, the trilogy also includes GTA III and the iconic GTA: San Andreas. The collection arrived on Steam recently.
For the nostalgic fans of Vice City, it is speculated that the next game in the GTA franchise is set in the city based on Miami, in the United States. However, the game will have a new story, unrelated to the adventures experienced by Tommy Vercetti.
And you, did you like the result of this GTA Vice City 2 concept video? Tell us in the comments down below!