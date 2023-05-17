GTA 6: rumor indicates that the game will have a revolutionary tool for water physics

It’s been a long time since we heard rumors about the long awaited GTA 6, but while Rockstar Games doesn’t decide to officially pronounce on the game, we have to settle for more information coming from sources on the internet. A new rumor posted on Twitter suggests that Rockstar will take water physics simulation to unprecedented levels of realism with Grand Theft Auto 6. The studio has been at the forefront of the media for years, and GTA 6, its highly anticipated next release, no doubt intends to continue that trend on the design, gameplay, and storytelling fronts.

Aleix Venturas, an insider known for sharing Rockstar information, recently spoke about the improvements that the studio’s engineering team was preparing for the RAGE graphics engine, which will be used in the next GTA. Bringing a game as ambitious and grand as GTA 6 to life requires being at the forefront of game design technology and, inspired by the Nvidia Wave Works feature, the RAGE engine is being beefed up with world-class water physics simulation. - Advertisement - The leak suggests it will represent a significant step up from the current standard of water in games, which varies but can already perform impressively realistically for more aquatic-focused titles like Subnautica and Sea of ​​Thieves. The RAGE engine had previously handled liquid simulation at an industry-leading level, with GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 featuring spectacularly immersive and responsive water physics.