GTA 6: Rockstar will also focus on single player mode with exclusive DLCs, says leaker

According to the “Tez2”, known among GTA fans for bringing information which are later confirmed, stated that Rockstar Games will once again prioritize offline experience in GTA 6 and future DLCs for the game will also on single .

The Franchise Fans Grand Theft Auto eagerly await the next game in the series, already promised by Rockstar Games and new unofficial information points to the strategy adopted by the developer for the alleged GTA 6.

“Rockstar will revert to its future content planning model, used before the success of GTA Online. The first wave of new cities and missions that will be delivered as DLC will be planned before the release of GTA 6,” commented the insider.

The leaker also commented that this strategy was also to have been adopted in GTA V. However, the success of GTA Online ended up exceeding the company’s expectations, which began to pay much more attention to the multiplayer experience.

Since the release of GTA V in 2013, rumors have circulated about a DLC for the game’s story mode. However, Rockstar’s strategy was adapted to periodically provide content for GTA Online, which is a hit with players to this day.

In investor meeting, Rockstar Games promised to “set new benchmarks” in the industry with the next GTA. Finally, the leaker “Tez2” commented on the rumors that GTA 6 will have new cities added after launch.

“As for the new cities, I think most will be cities or islands already introduced. Cayo Perico and North Yankton style. That way Rockstar can introduce new heists for the next GTA Online with each of the new DLCs. If we’re lucky , a new city will arrive from time to time in the game”, said the leaker.

