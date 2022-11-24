GTA 6 has already become one of the most anticipated games in history, but even with a flood of leaks, Rockstar still hasn’t revealed great details about the game or its release date. As we have reported several times here at TC, many sources indicate that the launch should take place in mid-2024, but this week, this assumption was even stronger thanks to a document presented by Microsoft in the process of investigating the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. As we know, the European Commission, as well as other regulatory bodies around the world, are carrying out severe investigations into the merger between the Redmond giant and Activision Blizzard and in the midst of these investigations, Microsoft presents a series of arguments to try to justify the purchase. and get approval. - Advertisement - In one of the excerpts of this defense document, Microsoft claims that Take-Two Interactive, owner of Rockstar, remains a multiplatform company with shooting games and that it intends to launch GTA 6 in 2024.

Take-Two Interactive, which publishes Grand Theft Auto V, remains many years after its release in 2013, and Red Dead Redemption 2. The long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be released in 2024. Both games are considered by the main digital platforms, such as Steam, for having shooting elements. Grand Theft Auto V is available on PlayStation, while Red Dead Redemption is also available on PlayStation and Stadia.

- Advertisement - We still don’t know if this is the official launch prediction, but it’s undeniable that Microsoft has insider information and that it may in fact be correct. For now, we can only wait for the official forecast.

GTA 6: release date may be even further away than we thought

While Rockstar has already revealed that it is working on the next unreleased game in the GTA franchise, we still don’t know any other concrete information about the game or when it should be released. - Advertisement - In the past, several rumors indicated that the development of GTA 6 has been chaotic, with the project being restarted in 2020, which explains the delay in the official reveal. As many sources indicated, the new game is expected to return to Vice City, in addition to an alleged release in 2024. At the beginning of the year, Take-Two Interactive, the company that owns Rockstar, indicated that it plans to have a compound growth rate of 14% in 2024, which made many assume that this would indeed be the release date of the new GTA , but it looks like that won’t be the case. At an investor meeting, Take-Two detailed its launch calendars between Fiscal Years 2023 and 2026. For those unfamiliar with how a fiscal year works, that means launches through April 2026. In the calendar, there are several games listed, but none of them are GTA 6 Naturally, this could mean that the game isn’t expected to release until April 2026, but some points in the report could put that assumption into contradiction.

Firstly, Take-Two will do its best not to deceive investors with the supposed date of GTA 6. GTA 5 is the second best selling game of all time and there is no doubt that GTA 6 will repeat this success (even more so having considering that the announcement of the game alone was enough for us to have a hit on Twitter). Take-Two doesn’t want to risk revealing the game prematurely and taking the excitement out of the rumours. Then we must consider that the company’s calendar does not include the new Bioshock either. This might mean that the company doesn’t plan on releasing the game in that time, but considering how long the title has been in development, it would be a huge disappointment. With Bioshock off the list, we can assume that GTA 6 was also purposely hidden.

Unfortunately, we can only continue to wait for more official information, but many can no longer bear to wait.

GTA 6: after the project’s supposed restart, Take-Two may have revealed launch window

In recent years, we have seen several rumors and alleged leaks about the long-awaited GTA 6, however, until now Rockstar has not yet commented on the game or confirmed its release. Although some sources indicate that the initial development of the game was chaotic, with the project having to be restarted in 2020, it seems that things are finally on track and Take-Two, which owns Rockstar, already knows when it will hit the market. After having announced the acquisition of Zynga, Take-Two revealed that in 2024, it plans to have a compound growth rate of 14%. The announcement has many industry analysts starting to assume that this goal will only be achieved if the company makes a colossal launch by March 31, 2024, which is when the 2024 fiscal year ends.

As indicated by Axios, there are only a few titles that can bring enough confidence for a shift as big as this, which makes us believe that at least one new Rockstar franchise will launch in FY 2024. Despite GTA 6 being the biggest bet, it is worth saying that there are rumors about a possible release of Bully’s sequel, but would it have enough strength to bring such a positive outlook to the company? So far, this new game is unlikely to be Red Dead Redemption 3, as there are no rumors about the game’s development. It is worth remembering that the 2024 forecast had already been pointed out earlier by some insiders, which makes these possibilities even more plausible. Is it finally coming?

GTA 6: rumor indicates troubled development and project restart in 2020

