GTA 6 leaks in 90 videos showing gameplay and more game details

A leak with 90 videos is revealing possible of GTA 6. The source is the user “tepotuberhacker” of GTA Forums, who published the media in a file with 3.4 GB in size and has already been downloaded more than 44 thousand times, the which unfortunately overloaded the server and causes the download to take hours to complete. However, that hasn’t stopped many people from posting some of the videos on Twitter and YouTube, allowing us to see some of them now.

In the video above we see a female protagonist (Lucia), a novelty that was already pointed out by Bloomberg in July, in the video she appears robbing a restaurant, but several NPCs do not have their own characteristics, which means that the leak is from the project under development and not of the end game.

- Advertisement - Another leaked video shows a nightclub, where we see graphics with an improved finish compared to the first video, without snippets of code on the screen and with characters in more detail, in addition to the male protagonist of the game. It is worth noting that some scenarios seem to be inspired by Vice City, which may suggest a remake of some territories shown in the game released in 2002, which matches another rumor reported last year. Rockstar Games has not commented on the leak so far, but suggest that GTA 6 may have a delayed release in 2026. If you wish, you can download the leaked videos by accessing the GTA Forums via the link below: GTA Forums – login

