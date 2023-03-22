5G News
GTA 6: leaked gameplay shows more details about online mode; see the video

GTA 6: leaked gameplay shows more details about online mode; see the video

Published on

By Abraham
GTA 6: leaked gameplay shows more details about online mode; see the video
New possible details of the next game of the consecrated franchise Grand Theft Auto were released yesterday, Monday (20). An excerpt of gameplay from the game’s online mode was found by a fan of the serieswhich exposed more news.

It is worth noting that the video in question is among the contents leaked in september last yearbut the recording went unnoticed by the community that is a fan of GTA and the Twitter profile InfinityBesk drew attention to the gameplay details.

In the released gameplay, it is possible to observe that the online mode of the next GTA will support up to 32 players, while in GTA 5, the maximum number is 30 players. The small increase generated some excitement among fans on social media.

WhatsApp has new emojis, these are all the news that you can use

Another detail that was not previously highlighted during the leak period is the possibility for the player to carry bodies over their shoulders, a feature that is not present in the current GTA Online and can open up many possibilities.


It is speculated that this option of carrying bodies on your shoulders will be a standard feature of the game, which indicates a higher level of realism in the game. Rockstar Games has not yet announced the possible GTA 6, but has already confirmed the development.

The rumors point that the game will have a female protagonist named Lucia, something unheard of in the franchise, and another male named Jason. It is also speculated that the possible GTA 6 will take place in a modern version of Vice Citybased in Miami, USA.

And you, are you looking forward to GTA 6? Tell us in the comments down below!

