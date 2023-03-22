GTA 6: leaked gameplay shows more details about online mode; see the video

New possible details of the next game of the consecrated franchise Grand Theft Auto were released yesterday, Monday (20). An excerpt of gameplay from the game’s online mode was found by a fan of the serieswhich exposed more news. It is worth noting that the video in question is among the contents leaked in september last yearbut the recording went unnoticed by the community that is a fan of GTA and the Twitter profile InfinityBesk drew attention to the gameplay details.

2 out of 32 players so 32 playergab is back! pic.twitter.com/zmOyxL89v5 — InfinityBesk (@InfinityBesk) March 20, 2023

In the released gameplay, it is possible to observe that the online mode of the next GTA will support up to 32 players, while in GTA 5, the maximum number is 30 players. The small increase generated some excitement among fans on social media.

Another detail that was not previously highlighted during the leak period is the possibility for the player to carry bodies over their shoulders, a feature that is not present in the current GTA Online and can open up many possibilities.




