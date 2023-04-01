GTA 6: leak indicates a surreal number of side missions

Fans certainly can’t wait any longer for the official announcement of GTA 6, and while last year’s leaks gave us a good idea of ​​what to expect from the game, new information is always exciting. An alleged new leak of the game started to circulate on the internet this week and, if it is true, it shows that we will have a high number of secondary missions, guaranteeing multiple hours of fun.

Technically, the new leak isn't quite new, as it's just based on files that actually leaked last year, when an early build of the game from several years ago surfaced on the internet. The new information was gleaned from the leak in October of last year, but it's only now making its way to places like Reddit and big sites. As the tweet below notes, there is a piece of footage that includes a list of over 500 world events, side activities and collectibles, with some events having multiple locations. When you consider the number of world events, side activities, and collectibles in Red Dead Redemption 2, that number isn't all that shocking, but it's a lot more than most open world games. Some of that content includes backyard wrestling, satanic houses, Bonnie & Clyde mystery, "UFO Animal House", torture in warehouses, sex robots in warehouses, music videos, fishing and basketball.