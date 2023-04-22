GTA 6: Journalist talks about Grand Theft Auto VI ahead of time and raises expectations for the game

Released in 2013, GTA 5 is still going strong because of its official online mode and thanks to numerous role play (RP) mods. However, 10 years have passed and all fans of the franchise want is a new Grand Theft Auto.
Target of great expectations, speculations about the still unpublished GTA 6 gained a new chapter. This one, written by Gerard “HipHopGamer” Williams – American content creator and gaming journalist.
On his Twitter account, HipHopGamer posted a photo alongside Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the company responsible for Rockstar Games, developer of the GTA franchise.
In the tweet, the journalist highlights that the expectation for the game needs to be high and emphasizes stating that “Grand Theft Auto 6 will be something unforgettable” (in free translation); which leaves us wondering if he had access to a preview version of the game.
#GrandTheftAutoVI GET HYPED IS ALL I CAN SAY!
I LOVE @RockstarGames Thank You In Advance#HipHopGamer & Strauss Zelnick (CEO OF TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE) He’s Dope For Real Much Love Man.
When I Tell You That GRAND THEFT AUTO 6 Will Be A Forever Moment To Remember Oh Man It’s… pic.twitter.com/UhYSQNczBO
— HOT97 | HipHopGamer | AMD | PLITCH | THE GOAT (@HipHopGamer) April 21, 2023
However, despite expectations about the game having grown, some questions have been raised.
If the content creator had access to a preview version of the game, then it is likely that it was made available under a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). And the tweet, by itself, could already represent a breach of this embargo.
If not, the journalist may have been invited to collaborate for one of the game’s radio stations, since he has extensive radio experience and a large audience both in the world of games and in the world of Hip-Hop. However, once again, he could commit to the deal.
In any case, whether or not HipHopGamer had access to GTA 6, or whether or not it is under an NDA, its publication may have been just to further increase fan expectations for the game – which, by the way, does not even have one yet. release date.