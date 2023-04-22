GTA 6: Journalist talks about Grand Theft Auto VI ahead of time and raises expectations for the game

Released in 2013, GTA 5 is still going strong because of its official online mode and thanks to numerous role play (RP) mods. However, 10 years have passed and all fans of the franchise want is a new Grand Theft Auto.

Target of great expectations, speculations about the still unpublished GTA 6 gained a new chapter. This one, written by Gerard “HipHopGamer” Williams – American content creator and gaming journalist.

On his Twitter account, HipHopGamer posted a photo alongside Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the company responsible for Rockstar Games, developer of the GTA franchise.

- Advertisement -

In the tweet, the journalist highlights that the expectation for the game needs to be high and emphasizes stating that “Grand Theft Auto 6 will be something unforgettable” (in free translation); which leaves us wondering if he had access to a preview version of the game.