GTA 6 expected to earn $1 billion in its launch week, says analyst

We all know that the expectation for the launch of GTA 6 is monstrous, with this being reinforced with each new leak or rumor related to the game. Despite not having publicly announced a release date for the game, Take-Two, the parent company of the Rockstar studio, is also aware of this high expectation and expects to make exorbitant profits from the game.
According to an analysis by Joost van Dreunen of TweakTown, the game could earn around $1 billion in its launch week, making it one of the biggest debuts of all time.
Take-Two Interactive recently predicted a big jump in its revenue during the next fiscal year, which runs from April 2024 to March 2025. At the time, many speculated that GTA 6 would be released during this period, as it is one of the few games (if not the only one) that could cause such a huge increase.
According to the analysis of an expert in the video game industry, the title can collect a billion dollars in copies in its first week, in addition to selling about 25 million copies during that launch window. While that may seem like a low estimate, as Grand Theft Auto V sold a billion dollars worth of copies in 3 days, it’s critical to understand where the market was at that time.
Grand Theft Auto V was released in September 2013, two months before the launch of Xbox One and PS4. The Xbox 360 and PS3 had a very, very healthy generation and had millions of units available. Assuming there isn’t an Xbox One and PS4 version of Grand Theft Auto VI (a plausible assumption), that might mean that GTA 6 won’t have the same sales volume as its predecessor, but that doesn’t mean it will perform as well. bad.
Furthermore, based on the longevity of GTA 5, which to this day still receives updates, remasters and new content, we can expect that GTA 6 will also support multiple generations, yielding a lot of profit for Take-Two in the long term.
As always, we can only wait for official information about the game, but expectations remain higher than ever!