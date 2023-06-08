GTA 6 expected to earn $1 billion in its launch week, says analyst

- Advertisement -

We all know that the expectation for the launch of GTA 6 is monstrous, with this being reinforced with each new leak or rumor related to the game. Despite not having publicly announced a release date for the game, Take-Two, the parent company of the Rockstar studio, is also aware of this high expectation and expects to make exorbitant profits from the game. According to an analysis by Joost van Dreunen of TweakTown, the game could earn around $1 billion in its launch week, making it one of the biggest debuts of all time.

Take-Two Interactive recently predicted a big jump in its revenue during the next fiscal year, which runs from April 2024 to March 2025. At the time, many speculated that GTA 6 would be released during this period, as it is one of the few games (if not the only one) that could cause such a huge increase. According to the analysis of an expert in the video game industry, the title can collect a billion dollars in copies in its first week, in addition to selling about 25 million copies during that launch window. While that may seem like a low estimate, as Grand Theft Auto V sold a billion dollars worth of copies in 3 days, it's critical to understand where the market was at that time.




