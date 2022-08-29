GTA 4 is remade in Unreal Engine 5 and shows impressive Liberty City

In the last few months, we have seen several classic games being in Unreal 5, such as Resident Evil, Bully, Dino Crisis, Far Cry 3, GTA Vice City, GTA San Andreas and many others. This week, a new concept trailer for a remake of this type began to circulate on the internet, this time recreating the iconic GTA 4.

In a new video posted by the TeaserPlay channel, a fan-made trailer shows a remake of Grand Theft Auto 4 made in Unreal Engine 5. Using the latest version of Epic's graphics engine, the developer managed to create a concept of what GTA 4 could be. on PS5, Xbox Series and PC. Obviously, it doesn't show the game itself, being just a concept of this possible remake. Regardless, the video is still full of references to the original GTA 4 and some interesting tools for the main protagonist, Nico Bellic, accompanied by the game's original soundtrack.