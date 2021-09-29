GSOC appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after horror crash on south Dublin road

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has appealed for witnesses to a road traffic collision involving a garda car that happened on Saturday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Deansgrange Road and Kill Lane at approximately 02:05am on Saturday 25 September 2021 between a marked Garda patrol car and a civilian vehicle.

A Garda Superintendent referred the matter to GSOC in accordance with section 102 (1) the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.

The incident is now under investigation by GSOC.

A garda spokesman said: “GSOC would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the road traffic collision, or who may have captured it on CCTV, dashcams and/or on a mobile device.

“Anyone with information which may be of assistance to the investigation is asked to contact GSOC at 1890 600 800 or [email protected]”

