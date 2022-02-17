Tech NewsMobile

grr! A 3D tiger promotes the Galaxy S22 series in major cities

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

With five days to go until the Unpacked event, Samsung has officially started its advertising campaign for the Galaxy S22 series.

The Korean giant has launched a campaign of 3d billboards in the main cities of the world, such as New York, London, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul.

The ad shows a tiger starting a video recording to highlight the advanced low-light shooting capabilities of the upcoming Galaxy S22 series, and ends up breaking the glass of the fence to display the message “Ready to break the rules?”

Previous articlePixel 6 / 6 Pro: Magic Eraser causes Photos app to close
Abraham

Related articles

Mobile

grr! A 3D tiger promotes the Galaxy S22 series in major cities

With five days to go until the Unpacked event, Samsung has officially started its advertising campaign for the...
Mobile

Pixel 6 / 6 Pro: Magic Eraser causes Photos app to close

This week, Google has launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in Spain, of which we will...
Mobile

We already know the prices and gifts of the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series in Spain

Samsung has announced the start of the pre-purchase period in Spain for the new models Galaxy S22 5G,...
Entertainment

How to watch the LVI Super Bowl between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on mobile

It seems unbelievable how quickly time passes. Not long ago we were in the middle of summer enjoying...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.