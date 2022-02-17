grr! A 3D tiger promotes the Galaxy S22 series in major cities

With five days to go until the Unpacked event, Samsung has officially started its advertising campaign for the Galaxy S22 series.
The Korean giant has launched a campaign of 3d billboards in the main cities of the world, such as New York, London, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul.
The ad shows a tiger starting a video recording to highlight the advanced low-light shooting capabilities of the upcoming Galaxy S22 series, and ends up breaking the glass of the fence to display the message “Ready to break the rules?”
