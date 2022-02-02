Growing pixels, Google has never sold so many smartphones

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, launched in full Q4 2021, have undoubtedly given the decisive contribution to obtain the aforementioned record, which could have been further improved were it not for the limited stocks due to the component crisis. It was understood that Google wanted to accelerate the sale of Pixel smartphones in the months before the presentation of the Pixel 6 line preceded by a massive marketing campaign, an approach reserved for products that you want to make in some way mainstream and no longer just limited to a small circle of enthusiasts.

It is also true that the Pixels still have a long way to go to establish themselves in the smartphone market: the distribution of the latest models continues to be limited to a few markets and when it comes to examining the effective impact on Google’s earnings resulting from the sale of these products, it is noted that the contribution remains marginal. THE revenues generated from the sale of Pixels converge in the 181 million dollars of Alphabet’s balance sheet item “Other Bets” but it also contains other products (e.g. Nest devices) and activities. On the strength of the results obtained in the last quarter, however, Google may already be ready to relaunch the Pixel offer with the new 6a (see the latest rumors) and, why not, by extending the distribution of Pixel 6 and 6 Pro to other markets. ..