Grow Song of the Evertree Review: Animal Crossing in fantasy sauce

To grow up, playing a few hours a day a Grow: Song of the Evertree, it is not just the confidence in a greener, more pleasant and luxuriant world: it is also the feeling of relaxation, tranquility and satisfaction that the Prideful Sloth game instills in the player, one planting plant and one building positioned after the other. The authors of Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (here is the review of Yonder The Cloud Catcher Chronicles) try again and, partially, they certainly succeed more than in the debut, with a equally colorful and dreamy game, but this time less challenging and adventurous. Not boring for this, mind you.

The Last Alchemist

Indeed, it was therapeutic to devote oneself a little at a time to the reinvigoration of the Eternal Tree, a sort of Yggdrasill on whose branches regions and cities were born and developed, at least in the era of its maximum splendor.

Everything changed after the arrival of theWithering, an evil so great that it interrupted the Song of Myora, produced by the voices of the Ancients, which echoed in every individual and object of Alaria. A yearning more than a melody, necessary to live and without which only arid thorns find the space and motivation to spread and thrive, destroying everything else. As the last Alchemist of Eternal Heart, we will have to reconnect with that song, to finally eradicate the Wither and its rotten roots, and restore the world of Alaria to its former glory.

However, we will not be alone: ​​to give us the rudiments and explain how to fight this war (but without weapons, at most with a hammer) are Manuala and Rambicco, literally a book and a big talking still that will welcome us into their home, explaining how to exploit to best our powers and restore harmony. Because the main objective is precisely that: to bring life back to the Alberto’s feet and its branches, creating small oases or real urban centers in a cycle of life, construction and perennial destruction, satisfying and, as mentioned, relaxing.

The cycle of life

Each day (complete with a morning / evening cycle) in fact provides a mix of mechanics that all revolve around gardening, crafting and town building: seeds are planted, arid meadows and sprouts are watered, until they are transformed into bushes and trees gradually larger. It is a slow and daily process, almost mechanical, with forced interruptions, but which at the end of each cycle give back the feeling of having really had some impact: the steppes of the first hours become gardens, when not luxuriant jungles, teeming with insects and creatures, even caves in which to find some treasure, between one puzzle and another.

Through the power of singing, fruits are also collected, in the form of Myora, the main currency of the game to be invested in the construction of cities, elemental essences and furnishing elements with which to customize them, as well as equipment to give a personal touch to the protagonist (of various kinds and aspects). You can also fish, mow the grass, catch insects with the net, but nothing really challenging or complex, indeed: the interaction, except for some cases, is controlled, with only one possible action, which is indicated by the appropriate icon.

However, everything has its meaning and its rigorous scanning, but just to keep motivation high and better mark the daily cycle and facilitate that feeling of growth and progress mentioned above: after the first few hours of play that work as a slow tutorial, every day you will have activities to carry out, mostly related to the increase in happiness of a certain place, due to a whole series of factors such as the number of buildings built, the number of citizens welcomed and placed in a family unit and in a profession (keeping in mind, if possible, their vocation), the secrets and coffers unearthed and so on.

A simple but effective loop, which spurs without inducing anxiety or pressure, certainly the main strength of Grow Song of the Evertree. There is even a handy indicator that signals the missing activity or object for the completion of the shift task, just to avoid any form of frustration. Once the gardens and oases placed on the branches of the tree have been cared for and arranged, we return to land to devote ourselves to crafting, investing found objects and essences to create new seeds, materials, rocks, even colors, up to entire buildings and structures with which to beautify the cities and spaces created by eradicating the Withering.

Compared to an Animal Crossing (here you can find the Animal Crossing New Horizons review), an inevitable touchstone when there is a relaxing atmosphere and city management / expansion involved, Grow Song of the Evertree prefers to focus on much more unbridled freedom, almost overwhelming: to the rigid embankments imposed by Tom Nook and the severe physics of Nintendo’s masterpiece, here you have local boundaries within which to move, but in which you can really indulge yourself, positioning pre-buildings in which ordinary citizens can live, bars (in the shape of a giant coffee pot), bakeries and so on, choosing and calibrating the position to the thousandth at the complete discretion of the player. The end result is certainly less harmonious, unless you are a born urban planner, but as crude as it is, it is undoubtedly more satisfying and makes every game and world unique.

One note (out of tune)

What Grow lacks is the general cleanliness of Animal Crossing: artistically reminiscent of Yonder, pushing the accelerator even further on saturated and bright colors, and despite the general polygonal angularity, it also offers some pleasant glimpses, especially if, as in our case, played in portable mode on a Switch OLED (but the game is also available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One).

On the other hand, the music is splendid, which contribute to making the atmosphere even more subdued and rarefied. It is impossible, however, not to notice, both on Nintendo’s hybrid console and elsewhere, of the stiff and awkward animations, fairly woody movements, obvious problems with collisions and pop-ups. Not to mention a few loads too many when, riding your winged creature, you move from the branches of the Eternal Tree to the city: dead times that increase as the city settings expand. Nothing capable of completely ruining the experience, but inevitably to be taken into account in the evaluation phase, and possibly in the purchase phase.

The Italian localization, on the other hand, is much more serious and annoying: omitting inaccuracies and lexical forcing, although present, is the lack of quality control during the adaptation and insertion phase in the in-game interface, with words cut off or that go beyond the borders of the dialogue screens, moreover with a certain frequency. Fewer and fewer games receive such treatment, so applause at least for the attempt, but at the same time it is a shame to see such errors.