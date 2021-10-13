Groups of groups: WhatsApp prepares its «Communities»

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working on the development of a new function, under the name «Community”, whose purpose would not yet be too clear but which in essence could be a group manager or a grouping of groups, so that the different groups on a similar topic are brought together in some way that facilitates access to users.

The code of a beta of the WhatsApp app shows repeated mentions of the Community function

The information on this development comes from the presence of certain lines of code leaked from a beta of the WhatsApp app, specifically V2.21.21.6, where this new feature is repeatedly mentioned, which could refer either to the possibility that within a community there may be several groups or vice versa, that within a group there may be have several communities.

The truth is that the code of the beta mentions both features, Community and Groups, so it seems that both will coexist. One of the possibilities is that the operation resembles Facebook Groups and that it acts jointly on said platform, integrating its users with those of WhatsApp and Instagram, in a movement that would confirm the repeated will from Facebook (owner of WhatsApp and Instagram ) for favoring intercommunication between the three platforms, something that for the moment already allows with two of them: group chats on Facebook and Instagram.

Another possibility would be that the Communities act in a similar way to Telegram channels, so that the communication in them was broader than in the groups and allowed administration capabilities or that they were unidirectional, that is, without the possibility of conversation between users, who could only participate passively by receiving the information published by the administrator .

At the moment, since the evidence of this new function is found only in the beta code of the WhatsApp app, there is no official confirmation by the company of when this function could be launched, it is not even known if it will do so in the future. At the moment we only know that he works on it.

.