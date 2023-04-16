Group work: Microsoft Edge gains tool that shares tabs in real time

Microsoft Edge is getting more and more features to make users’ lives more productive. Now the Dev version of the browser has gained yet another tool that will make it easier to carry out collaborative work in a group. We’re talking about Workspaces, which lets you share tabs in real time.

As we can see above, Microsoft Edge Workspaces is still in preview and can be accessed by tapping the icon next to your profile picture in the browser. The new feature is available for some users who have browser version 114.0.1788.0 installed on their PC.

The feature is simple to use, just tap the Workspaces icon and join the preview to get started. A new browser window will open to prevent your current browsing from being exposed to participants. Here you can create a group with a custom name and color.

The name of the Space is displayed next to the profile picture, by tapping on it you can change its settings such as name, color, invite participants and delete the Space if you want to end sharing.

There is an icon for adding participants to the Space on the right side of the screen. When they enter you will see illustrative icons for each one in the accessed tab. All content displayed in the browser will be shared with participants in real time. To invite is very simple: just copy the created link and send it to your collaborators. They must have Microsoft Edge installed on their computer to use the feature.

It is worth remembering that as this is a preview version of the feature, Workspaces may present instabilities and problems with use, so we recommend that you do not use it for professional purposes. For this, the ideal is to wait until Workspaces is released in the stable version of Microsoft Edge.