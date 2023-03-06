Grogu uses force to mess with Google searches! Here is the new easter egg

To take advantage of the release of the third season of The MandalorianGoogle realized a new ester-egg that we can already experience while using the Google Search application both on Android and iOS, but also in the web version on PC. The protagonist is obviously Grogu, the character who, before being known by his real name, was baptized as Baby Yoda in the first season of the TV series, given the obvious similarities with the greatest Jedi master ever in the Star Wars universe.

To experience the easter egg is enough perform a search from the Google bar by writing “The Mandalorian” or much more simply “Grogu”. Once the search results are displayed, just look at the bottom right to notice the presence of a small Grogu intent on observing when suggested by the search engine. At that point, just touch Grogu anywhere to trigger the use of the Force.

The first time we will see the carousel of suggested images collapse to the ground, but if we insist a second time, the entire search results page will collapse completely, leaving our little Jedi in the foreground and a completely black screen.