Grindr censored in China

By: Brian Adam

The Grindr application, specialized in facilitating meetings between members of the LGTBI community, already cannot be downloaded from any of the available app stores in China. Neither in the Apple Store nor in the different platforms for downloading apps in Android version can this app, one of the most popular in the world for flirting, be downloaded in that country.

The removal of the app coincides with the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics

In addition to Google’s own app store, Play Store, the Grindr app is also not available in stores on other platforms such as Huawei or Tencent. Although homosexuality is not legally prohibited in China, as the opening date of the Beijing Olympic Games approaches, there has been a increased intolerance in government policiesexpanding, for example, the censorship of information related to content of a homosexual nature.

It should also be remembered that last week the Chinese government announced a special persecution of the online publication of illegal content, pornography and “sick nature” (according to Chinese government terminology), which usually refers to content related to homosexuality. In 2020 Grindr was already blocked (along with Tindr) in Pakistan for hosting and spreading “immoral content”.

The removal of certain applications from app stores is not uncommon in China, having previously focused on apps related to media, podcasts, social networks and even maps and geolocation apps. Cases, all of them, in which government authorities feared that they would constitute threats to the stability or security of the Chinese regime. The usual accusation is that illegal activities could be carried out behind these apps, which has even caused remove tens of thousands of gaming apps.

At the same time, other large companies have been forced to withdraw or adapt some of their platforms to government requirements. From LinkedIn to Fortnite, social networks and video games have had to voluntarily withdraw, but in this case it seems that the decision has come from the app stores, which for the moment have not offered an explanation for the reasons for withdrawing it.

.

Grindr censored in China

