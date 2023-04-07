grimgrimoire oncemore review: a harry potter style vanillaware game!

- Advertisement -

Given the phenomenal success from Hogwarts Legacywhich a couple of months after its launch continues to dominate the rankings of half the world (to find out all the details on the adventure of Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and Avalanche we suggest you consult the review of Hogwarts Legacy), NIS America and the Japanese developer Vanillaware couldn’t have picked a better time to remaster GrimGrimoire and feed it to new generations.

Although the original version released back in 2007 on PlayStation 2 hadn’t particularly impressed us, we once again placed our trust in the guys at Vanillaware and tested it for a long time GrimGrimoire Once More, a reissue that will be available on PlayStation, PS5 and Nintendo Switch starting April 7, 2023. Will the sweet little wizard who, in her own way, wanted to repeat the fame of Harry Potter finally manage to hit us? It’s time to find out.

Welcome to Hogwarts!

No, in GrimGrimoire there is not Professor Minerva McGonagall to welcome the aspiring new students of the Tower of the Silver Star, a prestigious school of magic founded several years earlier by the powerful magician Gammel Dore, but the similarities with JK Rowling’s successful literary saga are many. In fact, producer George Kamitani and his team members have never hidden that they are great fans of the famous British wizard and have even taken inspiration from his fascinating universe.

But let’s go back to the events of GrimGrimoire, whose absolute protagonist is a talented young girl named Lillet Blan: coming from a poor family, her secret wish is to become a great sorceress in order to help her parents and provide for her numerous younger siblings. . Despite the presence of truly eccentric and not always friendly characters, including even some teachers, Lillet’s first four days in the dizzying tower that houses the academy run smoothly, allowing her to participate in lessons, learn new evocation spells and interesting anecdotes about the three wizards who long ago created the legendary Philosopher’s Stone. However, on the fifth night after her arrival at Silverstar Tower, our darling witnesses the terrifying and unexpected attack carried out by the Archmage Calvaros, the spirit of an extremely skilled sorcerer who had been sealed in the very tower a few centuries earlier. An instant before perishing by an evil wizard, who in the meantime has sown death and destruction throughout the college, the girl hears the chimes of the clock, which at the stroke of midnight sends her back in time exactly five days.

Initially bewildered and confused, the big-hearted blonde will do everything possible to understand what caused the time loop, as well as fshed light on the secret of the school and on the origins of the Philosopher’s Stone, which in some way would seem related to the disastrous events he witnessed before traveling through time. Only in this way will the young wizard be able to prevent the massacre that occurred during her fifth evening at the Torre della Stella Argentata from happening again.

Net of an all in all interesting incipit – which after countless similarities finally distanced itself from Harry Potter – the narrative component of GrimGrimoire has never managed to hit the mark due to the recurring sections from visual novelswhich precisely relied entirely on infinities wall of text aimed at reconstructing the events that took place around the Lillet Blan. From this point of view, the Vanillaware title has not changed at all, and today as then the exaggerated amount of verbose dialogues that the player is forced to sip between one gameplay sequence and another encourages, already in the first hours of the story , to skip over the incessant conversations between the various actors.

Although the care taken in writing the story and the characters is far from what was seen in the most recent Vanillware productions, it should however be specified that the story of the young Lillet Blan is anything but obvious or before biting, also thanks to the presence of individuals bizarre and inventiveness that distinguishes the works from the land of the rising sun. If you manage to overcome the obstacle represented by the very long exchanges of jokes that follow each other on a regular basis, further aggravated by the publisher’s choice not to localize the texts in Italian this time eitherGrimGrimoire OnceMore could really capture your attention with a plot capable of expertly mixing fantasy and the occult.

Same joys and pains as sixteen years ago

Nowadays the name of Vanillaware immediately recalls excellent action RPGs such as Odin Sphere, Muramasa: The Demon Blade and Dragon’s Crown (by the way, you can find the review of Dragon’s Crown Pro here), yet over the years the developer has also made some RTS and even a game of a tactical role, which unfortunately has never left the borders of Japan.

Released on PlayStation 2 in the same year as the aforementioned Odin Sphere, GrimGrimoire was precisely the first strategic packaged by the team led by George Kamitani, who also thanks to the deep affection he felt for StarCraft had the crazy idea of ​​giving shape to a two-dimensional real-time strategy game, to which some typical elements of the tower defense genre were added. A courageous and original idea, which nonetheless resulted in a major commercial failure.

Without the isometric view that characterizes most American RTSs, GrimGrimoire proposed and still offers arenas that develop vertically in which the apprentice sorceress is called to use its different Runes to summon familiars of all kinds and fend off the monsters that would like to conquer the tower.

Elves, golems, unicorns and even mighty dragons are just some of the creatures that Lillet Blan can pull out of his magical library, and since each of them has particular weaknesses and resistances, it is essential to invoke the right monster at the right time, in order to avoid that its adepts fall under the blows of the enemies. Also because the opposing faction perpetually enjoys numerical superiority and a handful of mistakes result in mission failure already on the normal difficulty level. To this we must then add that the structure of the stages, which as previously mentioned develop vertically, does not facilitate the complete reading of the scenario at all, which is why the player must check the various floors from time to time to make sure that the enemies do not gain too much ground. Focusing on a single portion of the tower, after all, could favor the emergence of irreparable situationsespecially after selecting the fourth level of difficulty, absent in the original release and specifically designed to test the experts of the genre.

Playfully speaking, GrimGrimoire OnceMore differs very little from the version published on PlayStation 2, as the Japanese developer limited himself to implementing the possibility of increasing the speed of action (in order to streamline battles) and a whole series of optional objectives which at the end of the battle reward the player’s performance with coins to spend to upgrade the pets. If, for our part, we appreciated the precautions brought to the “quality of life”, we must admit that from this remastered we demanded interventions of a very different entity.

Since the original version of GrimGrimoire already showed tricky movement management and a far from exemplary responsiveness, it was more than legitimate to expect some solutions aimed at improving, among other things, a too confusing control system. Unfortunately, the studio did not intervene on any of the aforementioned aspects, preserving most of the defects found in the PS2 era.

The imperfections of GrimGrimoire’s playful formula are once again compensated – albeit only in part – by a sublime artistic installation, which in full respect of the Vanillaware tradition transforms the product into a harmonious moving painting. Being a 2007 game, the backdrops and character portraits don’t hold a candle to the studio’s more recent works (see our review of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for an idea), nevertheless the highly detailed illustrations created by the team of George Kamitani bring to life a delightful and colorful storybook, both during the fight and in the narrative sections.

In addition to boasting a high-definition graphic layout, which for this round has adopted the widescreen format and also presents greater cleanliness, the OnceMore edition also performs quite well from a technical point of view, with loading times much more reasonable than we remembered and a frame rate that at least on PlayStation 5 (the version we have gutted) never particularly wavers.

Although some tracks are excessively repeated, the soundtrack composed by Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy Tactics, Final Fantasy XII, Valkyria Chronicles) and Masaharu Iwata (Odin Sphere, Tactics Ogre) performs its function properly, supporting the narrative with captivating gothic tunes. Finally, nothing to complain about the tracks spoken in English and Japanese, both characterized by good acting performances and more than spot on vocal combinations.