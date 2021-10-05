Grim rental ad shows stark reality of Dublin’s housing crisis

An advertisement that perfectly illustrates the grim reality of renting in Dublin has gone viral.

The bleak post shows two single beds squashed in the corner of a cluttered room.

A tiny kitchen and bathroom are also available to one lucky renter who is willing to share the small living space.

While the nearby amenities are impressive the room itself left much to be desired.

The bed is available for €480 per month, excluding bills, as well as a €480 deposit.

Twitter users were quick to slam the ad, with one user writing: “Renting in Dublin makes me sick.”

Another person commented: “I chose moving to Berlin over looking for a job in Dublin because I couldn’t face ridiculous rents.

“That was five years ago, I can’t imagine going near any Irish city now.”

Another pointed out similarities between the block of flats and a well-known building on the northside.

They asked: “Is that a cell in Mountjoy?”

Others tried to find the best in the proposed sleeping quarters.

One optimist tweeted: “I love the boutique, old world feel of this thoughtfully decorated city pad.

“This dresser next to the fridge has an inspiring touch.”

Dublin Live contacted the man that posted the ad in a Facebook group.

He acknowledged that it is a small room and said that around 25 people applied for it.

He said: “I live in a room of the same size… unfortunately Dublin conditions require it.

“This subject [the housing crisis] needs a lot of thought and discussion because there is so much to be said and done.”

The room has since been filled.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter