GRID Legends is coming to macOS: Apple Silicon exclusive

Grid Legends is coming to macOS: the announcement is official and was published by the developers during the third day of WWDC 2022, which after Monday’s keynote is in full swing with all the in-depth sessions and workshops dedicated to professionals in the sector. The news is interesting because it is a “serious” racing game, coming from the world of consoles and the PC, not from the mobile one. During the keynote, Apple focused on the importance that the Apple Silicon revolution had for gaming on Macs, and Grid Legends is the first (of a long series, we hope) declaration of intent in this regard.

Grid Legends has been available for a few months on eighth and ninth generation consoles – in other words, on Xbox One / PS4 and Xbox Series / PS5 – as well as on Windows PC. According to the announcement, the port for macOS will be “native to Apple Silicon,” which suggests that older Macs with Intel processors will not be compatible. The field therefore narrows to the MacBook Pro 13, 14 and 16 with various iterations of M1, MacBook Air with M1, the brand new MacBook Air with M2, the refresh of MacBook Pro 13 with M2, the Mac Mini M1 and the Mac Studio M1. It’s worth noting that the latest iPad Pros are also based on M1 chips, but of course they don’t have macOS (although as we noted this morning, iPadOS is getting closer and closer).