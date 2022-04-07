Latest newsIreland

Greystones hairdresser to give free haircuts to Ukrainian people arriving in area

By: Brian Adam

A Greystones hair salon is offering free haircuts on Monday 11 and 18 to Ukrainian refugees in the area in need of a spruce up.

Sinead Connolly had noticed that lots of children are now starting school in the area and wanted to do what she could to help.

‘Sin E Hair and Beauty’ is normally closed on Mondays but staff were more than willing to come in on their day off to lend a hand.

Sinead told Dublin Live that it’s important that those arriving to Greystones immediately feel part of the warm community.

She said: “I’ve been here 18 years but I’ve just moved premises. The shop is very well known.

“I had a client in last week hosting someone from Ukraine and there are kids in school.

“I had a young girl in who was starting school and was quite nervous.

“I wondered if people were interested in me opening up on Mondays and doing some hair for free.

“The staff will come in for free. I will provide any service they want. I just thought it might be nice to put it out there.

“If there’s a lot of people looking for it, I don’t mind extending it. I’d love to be able to house somebody but I can’t at the moment.

Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Irish people for their help since the Russian invasion.

He addressed the Dail and the Seanad in a rousing live address.

Mr Zelensky said: “”Ladies and gentlemen, people of Ireland, since the very first day you’ve been supporting the people of Ukraine. You began doing this right away.

“Although you are a neutral country, you have not remained neutral regarding the disaster and mishaps that Russia has brought on Ukraine. Thank you for supporting sanctions against Russia, thank you for your humanitarian and financial support.”

