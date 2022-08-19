Greetings Shazam, how many successes in twenty years!

turns and, says Apple that it acquired the service in September 2018, this week not even doing it on purpose has crossed the line of 70 billion songs to which he managed to give a name. The story of Shazam is that of an application that is now a full part of the history of modern music, and which is now used every month by more than 225 million users around the world.

For the two decades of Shazam the Apple has assembled one celebratory playlist on Apple Music with 20 songsnamely those more shazammati every year from 2002 to now. “There is everything – it is read – from Hey, Soul Sister by Train a Cheap Thrills by Sia: the playlist perfectly reflects the music that fans around the world have identified over the past decades “.