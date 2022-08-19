Greetings Shazam, how many successes in twenty years!

shazam turns twenty and, says Apple that it acquired the service in September 2018, this week not even doing it on purpose has crossed the line of 70 billion songs to which he managed to give a name. The story of Shazam is that of an application that is now a full part of the history of modern music, and which is now used every month by more than 225 million users around the world.
For the two decades of Shazam the Apple has assembled one celebratory playlist on Apple Music with 20 songsnamely those more shazammati every year from 2002 to now. “There is everything – it is read – from Hey, Soul Sister by Train a Cheap Thrills by Sia: the playlist perfectly reflects the music that fans around the world have identified over the past decades “.
There is also Masked Wolf, a young music talent who joined the playlist with Astronaut in the Oceana song that turned out to be the most shazamed of 2021. To the microphones of Apple the artist born in 1992 said:
The fact that people from all over the world have taken the time to get their phones out and start Shazam on one of my songs is a great honor for me as an artist. You realize that you have produced something special.
Shazam has managed in the past to immortalize gods unexpected spikes in popularity, and still succeeds. It is the case of Running Up That Hill, Kate Bush’s hit dated 1985 finished at the top of the Shazam Global Top 200 for 10 days and at the top of 25 national rankings, “more than any other song of 2022”. Who does he owe the sudden popularity to? To the series Stranger Things.
Below is a series of curious data that mark the 20 years of Shazam. And who knows, maybe you won’t find that song that you looked for over and over again a decade ago and that you have lost sight of in the meantime. Have a good trip!
- first song ever recognized (Shazam was still in public beta):
- Jeepster – T. Rex – April 19, 2002
- first Shazam from the iOS app:
- How Am I Different – Aimee Mann – July 10, 2008
- first song to reach 1,000 Shazam:
- Cleanin ‘Out My Closet – Eminem – September 2022
- first track to reach 1 million by Shazam:
- TiK ToK – Ke $ ha – February 2010
- first track to reach 10 million by Shazam:
- Somebody That I Used To Know – Gotye feat. Kimbra – December 2012
- first track to reach 20 million by Shazam:
- Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit) – Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz – October 2015
- first artist to reach 1 million Shazam:
- Lil Wayne – February 2009
- first artist to reach 10 million by Shazam:
- Lil Wayne – June 2011
- first artist to reach 100 million by Shazam:
- David Guetta – May 2015
- song to have reached Shazam 1 million fastest:
- Butter – BTS – 9 days
- song to have reached faster 10 million by Shazam:
- Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran – 87 days
- song to have reached faster 20 million by Shazam:
- Dance Monkey – Tones And I – 219 days
Most shazammati Of all times
- artist:
- Drake, with over 350 million Shazams; the most popular song is One Dancewith over 17 million Shazams
- song:
- Dance Monkey – Tones And I (over 41 million Shazams)
- song – through the service 2580 (in some countries it was enough to type 2580 on the keyboard and pull the phone close [lo smartphone non c’era ancora]you received title and artist via SMS, ed):
- Crazy – Gnarls Barkley
The songs more shazammati by gender
- Hip-Hop / Rap:
- Can’t Hold Us – Macklemore and Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton
- Dance:
- Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit) – Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz
- R & B / Soul:
- All of Me – John Legend
- Latina:
- Me People – J Balvin and Willy William
- Pop:
- Let Her Go – Passenger
- Alternative:
- Dance Monkey – Tones And I
- Songwriter:
- Take Me to Church – Hozier