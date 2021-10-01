Greenland to compete with China by offering rare minerals to the tech world

Until recently, no one cared about what was happening in Greenland, that huge piece of frozen land that belongs to little Denmark. There were certain purchasing interests on the part of the United States, but Denmark rejected any negotiation in this regard.

The fact is that there is a hidden treasure in that area, a treasure in the form of rare minerals, rare earths, neodymium, dysprosium and other minerals that are essential for the manufacture of electronic elements.



China is currently the leader in this regard. She has most of the mines for those essential raw materials, but as Greenland’s ice melts away due to climate change, the world’s superpowers vie for influence in the area.

It is somewhat contradictory, since the idea of ​​making more technology, including electric cars, is to avoid depending on oil and slow down climate change, but without climate change there is no thaw and rare minerals will remain inaccessible.

But they are not only rare minerals, there are also nickel, cobalt, titanium and gold, so the interest of the great begins to mix with ambition, which can end in a major disaster.

The fact is that to exploit the wealth of Greenland you have to negotiate with its government and the residents of the town of Narsaq. This year’s elections had mineral exploitation as the protagonist.

An Australian company backed by Chinese investors got there in the past, but Mariane Paviasen slowed them down. Apparently the mine could provide jobs, but it would also produce radioactive uranium. During the elections (she was elected), they swayed public opinion in favor of a party that promised to stop the mine.

At the moment no project will be approved that threatens the environment or the way of life that the small population of Narsaq has today, but mining companies around the world are vigilant, waiting for any movement to transform Greenland into a second China of rare minerals.