Green Day RDS June gig moved to Marlay Park

By: Brian Adam

Date:

The planned June 27 Green Day gig in Dublin’s RDS has been moved to Marlay Park.

The show is part of the band’s Hella Mega Tour, with Fall Out Boy and Weezer also performing.

Ticketmaster confirmed the change of venue to ticketholders on Thursday evening.

They said the event is now a “full standing show”.

Ticketmaster said: “This is now a full standing show and your original tickets will be valid for the standing area.

“Seat holders will receive a further message early this week.

“If you’ve already received your tickets, they’re still valid for the new date and venue, you just need to show up on the night and they’ll be accepted.

Ticketmaster told those who have not yet received their tickets not to worry.

“Tickets for many future events haven’t been sent or aren’t available for you to access yet. you’ll receive your tickets through the delivery method you chose closer to the new event date.”

Brian Adam
