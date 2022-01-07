Greedy Dublin seagull robs McDonald’s burger from man on Grafton Street

A greedy seagull took a man by surprise yesterday when it swooped in and stole a McDonald’s hamburger right out of his hands.

Luke, from Bray in County Wicklow, was coming out of McDonalds on Grafton Street in Dublin’s city centre yesterday around 4pm when the gull dove down, landed on his shoulder and swiped his burger from the wrapper.

He said he thought he was “getting mugged” at first but then quickly realised that his attacker wanted his burger and not his phone.

Luke was home from California, where he lives, visiting his family for the Christmas holidays and said he had popped into the fast food chain as he was feeling peckish.

“I was doing a bit of shopping for my girlfriend back in the States, looking for souvenirs, and I was hungry so I was walking down Grafton Street and I figured ‘I’ll just grab a burger’, to keep me going until I got home to have dinner,” he said.

“I went in [to McDonalds] and got it and as I walked out I had my phone in one hand and unwrapped the burger in the other.

“The second I took the wrapper off, something hit me on my shoulder.

“I thought I was getting mugged or something and I thought, ‘Oh god, they’re going to take my phone’, and then the burger just disappeared.

“The gull came down, put his legs on my shoulder just to perch, grabbed it, took it to the ground and about 20 other gulls came down and started ripping it apart.

“I was just standing there with half a bun left in my hand. I was completely stunned for the first few seconds, I was like, ‘What just happened?’ and then I was like okay, ‘The birds got the burger’.”

Luke said that the whole street had witnessed the shocking burger theft and it had left people in stitches.

“I looked around and everybody was laughing,” he said. “There must have been about 150 people laughing. It was funny.”

He posted about his close encounter with the greedy gull on Reddit where other people took to the comments saying they had experienced the same thing.

Some people even claimed that the brazen birds target customers at the Grafton Street McDonalds as they come out of the door holding their food.

“Every second comment [on Reddit] is someone saying that the same thing happened to them,” he said.

“Someone said that the seagulls perch right over the entrance [to McDonalds]. I didn’t see that but apparently they just perch there and they wait for people.”

With his McDonald’s hamburger sadly demolished by the seagulls, he started to head home but was still left hungry so went for a bite in a safer part of the street.

“I popped into Burger King,” he said. “I figured that was a safe enough spot away from where all the seagulls were hanging out.

“I told the staff and they all got a laugh out of it.”

