Graphics cards continue to moderate their prices

The graphics card market has been, for more than a year, a real nonsense. Since the end of 2020 and until just a few months ago, the availability of graphics cards was very, very limited, and consequently the prices of them experienced an escalation that was unimaginable in the summer of 2020 It was in July, if I remember correctly, when two friendships were made with a 1080 Ti and an RTX 2060, the first with a pretty good offer, the second for a price that was around the manufacturer’s recommendation. They were very lucky.

And it is that not long after an escalation would begin, first a little softer but little by little it was gaining in virulence, until reaching a point in which the official distributors were totally out of supply of graphics cards, and the units that circulated in the resale market they came to exceed by more than 300% the recommended price. And this wasn’t just the case with the latest generation of graphics cards. As soon as these ran out, the exact same thing started to happen with previous generations.

As a gift from the Three Wise Men, since the beginning of the year we began to appreciate a greater availability of graphics cards that, although at first they did not have an associated drop in prices, shortly after that it also brought that consequence. Since then, the decline has been maintained steadily, and there are even voices that suggest that this month the drop in prices could increase substantially.

Graphic: 3D Center

Be that as it may, while waiting to see what happens during this month of March, 3D Center publishes a very interesting graph, and from which we can draw, as the main conclusion, that the drop in prices of graphics cards in these two months They have already placed them very close to the price at which they were in January 2021shortly before one of the most notable peaks of the bubble that has been generated throughout 2021 began.

This does not mean, mind you, that the market prices are once again those recommended by the manufacturers., we will still have to wait a while for this to happen. Now, with the normalization of the supply chain of its manufacturers, the arrival of Intel in this market and the new generations of NVIDIA and AMD pending debut this year, in a short time, except for surprises, it will once again be a right time to buy graphics cards.

It is also time, yes, for look with a magnifying glass and with many reservations at the second-hand market offers. Many users have had to resort to it in 2021 due to the lack of other options. But now, with real availability, it is time to be more cautious, because as we told you a few months ago, miners have been getting rid of the graphics cards they have used during this time, and of course they are not a recommended option.

What are your plans? Are you going to take advantage of the drop in prices to change your graphics card, or do you prefer to wait a few more months?