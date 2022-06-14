Graphics cards are piling up in stores, and the new generation is delayed

There is no doubt that the graphics card crisis has already come to an end. It is true that prices have fallen a lot in general, although those of some models are still still inflated and this is no longer due to a stock problem or abnormally high demand, but rather an attempt by the retail channel to keep making money holding on to a problem that no longer exists.

I’m sure our older readers they will have had a «déjà vu», and it is normal, because this same situation that we are experiencing also occurred with the previous cryptocurrency crisis. At that time NVIDIA had the GeForce GTX 10 and AMD the RX 500 and the RX Vega on the market. Even after the puncture of Bitcoin, which dragged down the rest of the cryptocurrencies, the prices of graphics cards remained high practically until the launch of the new generation of graphics cards, although it did not affect all models equally.

On this occasion we see that the prices of mid-range graphics cards are precisely those that are most resistant to lowering. Thus, for example, the GeForce RTX 3060 is still above the 430 euros, almost 100 euros more than its minimum recommended price. The GeForce RTX 3070, which represents a significant leap over the previous one in terms of performance, can be purchased for €639.90, a very good price since it is only 90 euros above its minimum recommended price. The GeForce RTX 3080 is an even more interesting purchase, as it can be bought for €859.90only 100 euros above its recommended minimum price.

Those prices were unthinkable a few weeks ago, and in the case of AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards, the normalization process has been even more marked, and has made it possible for us to find the Radeon RX 6600 for only €362or the Radeon RX 6600 XT for €399.89, only 10 euros above its recommended minimum price, although in its most powerful models the prices have risen notably again. For example, the Radeon RX 6800 XT is around 1,000 euros, which makes the GeForce RTX 3080 cheaper, and a much higher investment.

AMD, NVIDIA and graphics card stock: postponing the new generation

With the cryptocurrency mining sector in collapse, a high stock and a public that is largely resistant to paying the prices maintained by the main graphics cards, it is not surprising that both NVIDIA and AMD have decided to delay the launch of their new generation of cards. graphics. The launch of GeForce RTX 4090 was initially expected for the month of July, then there was talk of August, and now it is said that it would have been delayed to September or October.

The GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 would have also suffered a delay to adjust to that new release date, and everything seems to indicate that they will not arrive until October November Y November December, respectively. For its part, AMD would have delayed the launch of the Radeon RX 7700 XT and higher than the months of October November. We have already said the reason, this delay gives more margin to the retail channel to clean up the stock of graphics cards they currently have without drastically reducing selling prices.

The rest of AMD and NVIDIA models will not arrive until the first and second quarter of 2023. I am referring to the GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4050, and the Radeon RX 7600 XT and RX 7500 XT. There are still a few months to go before the complete graphics product line of both companies is renewed, so you should ask yourself, in case you are waiting to buy a new graphics card, if you can wait or not, and act accordingly.